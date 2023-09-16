Pirates tennis
The Pirates tennis team earned a pair of 3-2 wins against Southwestern (Hanover) and Columbus East this week to push their season mark to 9-0.
Tuesday against Southwestern, Mason McNulty won at No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-2. Jacob Duerstock was also a winner at No. 3 singles 6-4, 6-2. No. 2 doubles pairing Justin Adkins and Lance Coy won 6-4, 6-0.
Wednesday’s match against Columbus East was a strong showing for McNulty, who won 6-1, 6-1. Adkins paired with Carter Hellmich at No. 2 doubles to earn a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory. No. 1 doubles pairing Jack McKinsey and Reece Beaver were also victorious 6-4, 6-3.
Lady Chargers golf
Thursday, the North Decatur girls golf team faced Edinburgh and Southwestern at North Branch on the Bridge Nine in the last regular match of the season. Edinburgh won the match with a team score of 208 followed closely by Southwestern with 209. The Lady Chargers finished third with 234.
Kaylee Smith led the Lady Chargers with 57 followed by fellow seniors Addie Gauck with 58 and Lizzie Custer with 59. Mary Stier completed the team score with a score of 60. Kail’C Ruble also played varsity and shot a 61.
Three golfers also played JV Thursday evening. Ellie Grote shot a 61. Jaylynne Krahn and Chase Christianson each shot a 64.
North travels to the Greensburg Country Club at 9 a.m. Saturday for sectional action.
Lady Bulldogs golf
BATESVILLE – Batesville concludes it’s regular season defeating East Central 150-197 at Hillcrest Golf Course.
Batesville’s Ava South and Addyson Weiler shared medalist honors, both carding 34 (-1).
Other scores for Batesville included Josie Meyer 38, Alexis Gallagher 44 and Zoey Ahern 45.
Rowan Pies led East Central with 39. Miriam Weber had 50 followed by Savannah Roope 52, Riley Havlin 56 and Alyssa Riehle 60.
Batesville competes in the Greensburg Sectional with a shot gun start at 9 a.m. Saturday.
GJHS football
Greensburg Junior High School football teams finally got to play a home game this week as Triton Central came to town Tuesday.
The Pirates eighth grade had a defensive battle on their hands as the score was tied for most of the game 6-6 until the last few minutes when the Pirates stopped a drive inside the 5-yard line with an interception by Matthew Fields.
The young Pirates had a miscue at the goal as the snap sailed out of the end zone for a safety and gave the Tigers an 8-6. On the ensuing free kick, the Tigers found space down the sidelines for a returned score to put them up 14-6. The Pirates did not give up and had very little clock to work with, but were able to make the ending exciting as Mathew Fields hit a streaking Max Buening for a long gain up to mid-field where the faster Tigers caught up and knocked the ball loose. The Tigers ran out the clock to finish the game as victors 14-6.
The defensive was led by Fields with two interceptions and Carson Beagle with one. Josh Alexander had two tackles for loss.
Offensively, the Pirates scored early with a pass to Alexander out of the backfield to open the scoring, but Tigers held the Pirates at bay the rest of the evening. Fields threw for 184 yards on passes to Buening, Alexander, Mason Herpel and Chance Richards.
The seventh grade won an exciting 14-12 battle.
Bentley Sageser led the Pirates on the ground with an outstanding night rushing for 158 yards on 10 attempts and two touchdowns.
Aaden Dolan finished the scoring with a 2-point conversion receiving from Chance Westerfeld to seal the victory.
Outstanding contributions on the defensive side of the ball were Dolan, Luke Stier, Daelyn Bandy, Jai Jackson, Gavin Keller, Westerfeld, Westyn Lewis, Sageser, Esdras Mejia and Ethan Bennett.
The Pirates are home again Tuesday against East Central with a start time of 5:30 p.m.
GJHS volleyball
The Greensburg Junior High School seventh grade volleyball team topped North Decatur 25-16 and 25-18.
Great passing from the team of Mallory Bruner, Mila Dehoff, Lila Agee, Zoey Shaufert, Emma Burkhart and Abby Porter helped set up their offense, according to Coach Burkhart.
The setting team of Peyzlee Ferdinand and Sophie Buening were 100 percent on the night. Net play was aggressive with blocks from Sophie Buening, Zoey Schaufert, Abby Porter. Alivia Bishop was 4-of-4 in blocks. Top serving was Sophie Buening with 8-of-9, and Maddie Condon and Mallory Bruner with five each. Sophie Buening had six spikes followed by Zoey Schaufert with three. Alivia Bishop added four tips.
BMS volleyball
The seventh grade Batesville Middle School volleyball team defeated South Dearborn 25-22 and 25-23. In set one, the Lady Bulldogs were down 16-21 and behind the serving of Izzy Dierckman, Batesville scored seven straight points to take the lead and eventually the win.
In set two, the Lady Bulldogs had the lead most of the way. They let the Knights get close, but held strong to earn the win. Maci Smith had three kills. Riley Balser had two kills. Carly Blanton and Maliyah Morton each had a kill.
Serving was led by Izzy Dierckman with 18-of-18 earning 14 points. Carly Blanton and Riley Balser each had five points. Kiersten Luers chipped in two points. Maci Smith and Miki Gutzwiller each had a point. The team also had solid passing from Sarah Hunter, Hailey Hundley, Gabby Brown, Alexis Schiller, and Breauna Broshears, according to Coach Ehrman.
The eighth grade team cruised to a 25-7 and 25-6 win over South Dearborn. Jersey Trenkamp set the tone from the service line scoring 16 points with a perfect 17-of-17 serving performance. She had 10 aces overall and rattled off the final 11 points in set two. Madi Dierckman and Abby Miller each scored four points, while Isabel Meyer and Katie Willhelm chipped in three points each.
Front line play was strong once again with Molly Gesell and Dierckman leading the way with three kills each. Maggie Jelinek put away two kills, while Leah Meyer and Ellie Walke each recorded a kill. Maggie Peters and Chloe Miller each had good spikes to help the team.
BRMS cross country
The Benjamin Rush Middle School cross country team traveled to Blue River Memorial Park for a matchup with Shelbyville Thursday. BRMS came away victorious in the girls’ race by the score of 23-32.
Leading the way for BRMS was Jasmine Isaacs finishing in second place. Lexi Grayson followed closely behind in third and Aubree Worley took fourth place. Elise Cain ran to a sixth place finish with Maggie Wicker following closely behind in seventh. Ava Nigh finished in 10th place.
Hudson Schutz took his fourth victory of the season as he ran to victory in the boys’ race in a time of 11:50. Joe Richards, Mason Parmerlee, and Ian Branson finished fourth, fifth and sixth respectively. John Wehr ran to a 12th place finish. Nathaniel Ditman finished in 14th place.
The Cubs took a narrow victory over the Golden Bears 28-29.
