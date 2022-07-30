Optimist Youth Soccer
Registration deadline for Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club Youth Fall Soccer has been extended until Friday, Aug. 12. Register online at
https://leagues.teamlinkt.com/rushvilleoptimists
If you are unable to register online or unable to pay online, an in-person and final registration will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 12 at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater. Registration will close after this event.
GYFL
Registration for the Greensburg Youth Football League is open online. Opportunities for young players include kindergarten to first grade – flag football, first and second grade – tackle football, third and fourth grade – tackle football, and fifth and sixth grade – tackle football. Visit https://clubs.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=1271614 to register. Registration closes July 31.
The cost is $50. There is a discount for same family registrations: second child – $10 discount, third child – $20 discount, fourth child – $30 discount and fifth child – $40 discount.
GJHS cross country
Any girl or boy grades 6-8 interested in running cross country at GJHS this fall, workouts will be 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the junior high school.
Drake Sports events
Drake Sports is offering a tournament for baseball and softball teams ranging from 8U to 16U.
Teams play three games in pool play on Saturday and then single elimination on Sunday. Team awards are given to first and second place.
On Aug. 20-21, the Batesville Bats Invitational will be held at the Plex in Batesville. Tournaments are available or 8U to 16U baseball and 8U to 14U softball.
On Sept. 10 and 11, the Patriot Day Classic will be held at the Decatur County Sports Complex in Greensburg. Tournaments are available or 8U to 16U baseball and 8U to 14U softball.
Plans are also in the works for Sept. 17 and 18 for the Citizenship Day Classic in Lawrenceburg.
For more information, visit DrakeSportsandEvents.com or contact Paul Drake at (502) 523-2224.
RMHF golf outing
The Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation golf outing is scheduled for Aug. 5.
On the day of the event, registration is at 9 a.m. with a 10 a.m. tee time at Antler Pointe Golf Course in Rushville.
Cost for a foursome is $350 and cost for individual is $85. There are opportunities for sponsorships and donations. For more information, contact Julie Dragoo at (765) 932-7578 or julia.dragoo@rushmemorial.com or Theresa Alexander at (765) 932-7568 or theresa.alexander@rushmemorial.com.
Proceeds benefit the foundation’s scholarship fund.
