Lady Chargers track
The Lady Chargers track team finished third at Eastern Hancock. Hope Barker took first place in the 100 with a time of :13.75 and 200 in :29.16.
Gracie Osting placed fourth in the 400 with a time of 1:13. Jenna Walton took first in the 1600 with a time of 6:27 and third in the 800 with a time of 2:54.
Madi Allen placed third in high jump with a height of 4-6. Ella Kunz placed second in discus with a distance of 78-10 and third in shot with a distance of 26-10.
GJHS golf
The Greensburg Junior High golf team hosted a golf match on Tuesday with Batesville and St. Mary's at the Greensburg Country Club.
Batesville won the match with a team score of 194. Greensburg finished second with a team score of 201. St. Mary's finished third with a team score of 232.
Top scores for the Pirates include Jacoby Miller with a 44, Logan Simpson 47, Harrison Yu 49 and Kahlen Adams 61. Other scores for the Pirates included Payton Bright 62 and Keegan Lewis 68. The Pirates are 3-2 on the season.
NDJH golf
North Decatur faced South Dearborn at North Branch on the Prairie Course. The Chargers came out victorious with a team total of 224, defeating South Dearborn's 241.
North scores included Brayden Yeager 55, Aiden Luttel 55, Scott Morford 54, Micah Smith 60, Cooper Land 69 and Jacob Gearhart 70.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.