Basketball scores

EIAC Boys – Friday

Greensburg 54, Batesville 51

Connersville 64, Rushville 39

So. Dearborn 55, Jac-Cen-Del 44

Boys – Saturday

Franklin Co. 61, Centerville 40

Lawrenceburg 67, Milan 50

New Palestine 70, Rushville 33

Shelbyville 44, Connersville 42

Girls – Friday

Lawrenceburg 53, Richmond 22

Girls – Saturday

Greensburg 64, Connersville 46

East Central 58, Jennings Co. 45

Shelbyville 58, Batesville 26

Franklin Co. 54, Morristown 41

Jac-Cen-Del 57, So. Dearborn 22

MHC Boys – Friday

No. Decatur 60, So. Decatur 55

Edinburgh 58, Oldenburg 34

Boys – Saturday

Edinburgh 66, Waldron 44

Hauser 50, Trinity Lutheran 26

Knightstown 48, Morristown 44

No. Decatur 58, So. Ripley 46

Triton Cen. 66, Southwestern 27

Girls – Friday

Triton Cen. 61, Waldron 25

Girls – Saturday

Beech Grove 50, Hauser 45

Franklin Co. 54, Morristown 41

Oldenburg 42, So. Decatur 30

College Men

No. 5 Purdue 89, Minnesota 70

Rutgers 63, No. 10 IU 48

No. 19 Kentucky 73, Michigan 69

Indiana St. 88, Miami (Ohio) 61

Syracuse 62, Notre Dame 61

Duquesne 78, Ball St. 77

Women

No. 5 IU 65, Illinois 61

No. 7 Notre Dame 74, No. 3 UConn 60

Ball St. 82, W. Kentucky 76

GJHS basketball

Greensburg’s eighth grade basketball team moved to 10-2 with a tight win over South Ripley 46-44.

For the Pirates, Andrew Bowman tallied 21 points and six rebounds. Jacoby Miller finished with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists. Miles McKinsey had four points and three rebounds. Logan Simpson added four points, six assists and three steals. Ian Dickson scored two points.

In another tight game, Greensburg’s seventh grade fell to South Ripley 38-36.

Max Buening led the way with 17 points and was followed by Sam Crowell eight, Matthew Fields six, Colt McCalvin three and Brennan Noah two. The Pirates are 6-3 on the year.

