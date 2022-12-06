Basketball scores
EIAC Boys – Friday
Greensburg 54, Batesville 51
Connersville 64, Rushville 39
So. Dearborn 55, Jac-Cen-Del 44
Boys – Saturday
Franklin Co. 61, Centerville 40
Lawrenceburg 67, Milan 50
New Palestine 70, Rushville 33
Shelbyville 44, Connersville 42
Girls – Friday
Lawrenceburg 53, Richmond 22
Girls – Saturday
Greensburg 64, Connersville 46
East Central 58, Jennings Co. 45
Shelbyville 58, Batesville 26
Franklin Co. 54, Morristown 41
Jac-Cen-Del 57, So. Dearborn 22
MHC Boys – Friday
No. Decatur 60, So. Decatur 55
Edinburgh 58, Oldenburg 34
Boys – Saturday
Edinburgh 66, Waldron 44
Hauser 50, Trinity Lutheran 26
Knightstown 48, Morristown 44
No. Decatur 58, So. Ripley 46
Triton Cen. 66, Southwestern 27
Girls – Friday
Triton Cen. 61, Waldron 25
Girls – Saturday
Beech Grove 50, Hauser 45
Franklin Co. 54, Morristown 41
Oldenburg 42, So. Decatur 30
College Men
No. 5 Purdue 89, Minnesota 70
Rutgers 63, No. 10 IU 48
No. 19 Kentucky 73, Michigan 69
Indiana St. 88, Miami (Ohio) 61
Syracuse 62, Notre Dame 61
Duquesne 78, Ball St. 77
Women
No. 5 IU 65, Illinois 61
No. 7 Notre Dame 74, No. 3 UConn 60
Ball St. 82, W. Kentucky 76
GJHS basketball
Greensburg’s eighth grade basketball team moved to 10-2 with a tight win over South Ripley 46-44.
For the Pirates, Andrew Bowman tallied 21 points and six rebounds. Jacoby Miller finished with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists. Miles McKinsey had four points and three rebounds. Logan Simpson added four points, six assists and three steals. Ian Dickson scored two points.
In another tight game, Greensburg’s seventh grade fell to South Ripley 38-36.
Max Buening led the way with 17 points and was followed by Sam Crowell eight, Matthew Fields six, Colt McCalvin three and Brennan Noah two. The Pirates are 6-3 on the year.
