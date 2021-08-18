Bucket Game canceled
The Bucket Game between North Decatur and South Decatur scheduled for this Friday has been canceled due to contact-tracing at South Decatur. The schools hope to find a week to make up this annual football rivalry game up, but no date is available at this time.
North tried to find another opponent to play this Friday, but have not found anyone. Therefore, Week 1 will be a bye week for our varsity football program.
North’s junior varsity football team, also scheduled to play South next Monday, will now be travelling to Tri for a 6 p.m. kickoff that evening.
SDJH cross country
Although both junior high boys’ and girls’ cross country teams took second to St. Mary’s, South Decatur did place three boys and four girls in the top ten at Tuesday’s junior high cross country meet.
Keaton Troutman, Josh Chastain, and Will Martin placed sixth, seventh, and eighth in the boys’ race. Laney Seegers, Kenzie Inman, Kate Schoettmer, and Brooklyn Ortman placed fourth, fifth, sixth, and 10th in the girls’ race.
St. Mary’s cross country
St. Mary’s hosted its very first home cross country meet against South Decatur on Tuesday evening. The boys team took the win claiming a perfect score for St. Mary’s with the top 5 finishers: Braylon Brancamp (12:28), Conner Bedel (13:46), Wade Schutte (14:57), Fletcher Hash (15:39), and Carson Kendall (16:02). Landen Fuel (18:11) and Charles Cornett (18:28) took ninth and 10th place ribbons. Maxwell Gauck (21:43), Roy Middendorf-Zavala (23:23), and Ethan Miller (23:48) landed the 12th, 13th and 14th place for the Knights.
The girls also had a great race and claimed a team win for the Knights. Alaina Bedel (14:09), Josie Wenning (15:01), and Josie Slaven (15:15) brought home the top three spots for SMS. The Knights also claimed spots 7, 8, 9 by Frankie Fry (17:11), Kylie Harpring (17:41), and Katie Fisse (18:02). Mackenzie Lohrum (19:30) rounded out the St. Mary’s roster with a 12th place finish.
GJHS soccer
The Greensburg Junior High soccer team traveled to Jennings County on Monday. The Pirates defeated the Panthers B team 12-0. Goals scored by Kadence Rich 3, Jacoby Miller 2, Micah Spears 2, and Ethan Smith, Seth Rodgers-Perry, Colin Osborn, Jacob Duerstock and George Slaven all scoring one goal each.
The team traveled to Switzerland County on Tuesday. At half-time, the Pirates were down 3-1, but a penalty shot for a hand ball in the goal box made by Jacoby Miller got them back in the game. The Pirates pulled ahead with three minutes to go and held on for a 4-3 victory. Goals were scored by Jacoby Miller 2, Madeline Shrader 1 and Ethan Smith one.
Pirates soccer
The Greensburg boys soccer team traveled to Madison to open the 2021 season and fell 6-1. With several new faces in the starting lineup, Greensburg fell behind 5-0 in the first half of action.
The second half saw a more balanced game from the Pirates after taking the first half to settle in. The second half also saw Greensburg’s first goal of the season, as freshman Cy Miller scored off of an assist from senior Luke Hellmich.
Sophomore goalkeeper Braylon Hahn registered 10 saves.
