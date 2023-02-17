Wrestling Academic All-State
The Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association announced the Academic All-State teams. Wrestlers had to have a minimum of 3.25 GPA or higher to be considered and their coach must have been a member of the IHSWCA.
Local wrestlers honored were Batesville's David Maher (first team) and Rushville's Elijah Biggs (first team).
BMS Lady Bulldogs
The eighth grade Lady Bulldogs came out with another win Thursday against South Dearborn 37-19. After a big week full of games, the Lady Bulldogs still came out ready to play on both ends of the floor.
Leading scorers were Haskmap with 11 points, Kathman with 10 points, Campbell with six points, Westerfeld with four points, Wiedeman with three points, Niese with two points and King one point. Batesville is 12-1.
The seventh grade Lady Bulldogs dominated South Dearborn 42-2. Once again the Lady Bulldogs played solid defense. Jersey Trenkamp led with five steals. Hailee Weisenbach added four steals. On the boards, Maggie Jelinek led with eight rebounds and Leah Meyer had four rebounds.
Scoring was led by Jayla Bedel with eight points. Caitlin Raver, Molly Gesell, Maggie Jelinek and Leah Meyer each had six points. Jersey Trenkamp scored three points. Laken Obermeyer added two points and Hailee Weisenbach scored one point. Abby Miller and Maggie Peters played solid minutes in the win. The team is 12-1.
NDJH Lady Chargers
The seventh grade Lady Chargers defeated St. Mary's 25-24 in overtime Thursday. This improves their record to 4-8.
Scoring for the Chargers included Sophie Rohls 14 points, Brooklyn White nine points and Brynlee Green two points.
