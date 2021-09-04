Lady Charger volleyball alumni
At the Tuesday, Sept. 7, volleyball match with South Decatur, all Lady Charger volleyball alumni in attendance will be recognized during the varsity volleyball match. Volleyball alumni will be able to sign in and attend the game for free. The recognition will take place between the first and second sets of the varsity match.
The junior varsity match begins at 5:30 p.m. that evening.
JCD golf
The Lady Eagles were on the road in a 4-way match with Southwestern-Hanover, Switzerland County and Shawe Memorial. JCD and Southwestern did not have enough players for a team score. Shawe took the top team score with a 217. Match medalist was Hailey Hines from Switzerland County with a 41.
JCD’s Tracy McKittrick was thhrd overall with a 50. Also scoring for JCD were Ally Mosier with a 69 followed by Emma Wagner with a 72.
ND cross country
Jac-Cen-Del hosted North Decatur and South Decatur in cross country action.
For the girls, JCD took first place with 32 followed by South Decatur 41 and North Decatur 53.
For the Lady Chargers, Jenna Walton was third in 23:49. Gracie Osting finished fourth in 24:40. Ellie Cox crossed the line 11th in 26:53. Paige Wesseler was 19th in 30:58. Cecilia Barber finished 20th in a personal best 31:21. Philomenia Niese was 22nd in 38:46.
For the boys, South Decatur won the team title with 36 followed by JCD 41 and North Decatur 49.
For the Chargers, Jack Cathey led the way in sixth place with a time of 21:10. Aiden O’Dell was seventh in 21:20. Ryan Hancock finished nine in a personal best 21:36. Owen Geis was 13th in 22:56. Adam Mack was next in 14th in 23:12. Noah Weisenbach finished 18th in a personal best 24:20. Mason Dimett also had a personal best time of 24:20. Collin Bryant was 22nd in 31:22.
BHS volleyball
The Batesville volleyball teams fell to Hauser.
The junior varsity fell in two sets 25-17, 25-21.
For the varsity, Hauser rallied to win 18-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-9.
BHS tennis
Batesville defeated Lawrenceburg by a score of 5-0.
The Bulldogs advanced to 4-1 on the season and 1-1 in the EIAC.
Jaden Smith had a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles and Cael Rahe recorded a 6-1, 6-0 route to give the Bulldogs their first two points of the night.
Alec Bunselmeier and Sam Johnson followed with a 6-0 and 6-0 sweep at No. 2 doubles to gain the winning point for the Bulldogs.
Lyle Oesterling was a winner in straight sets at No. 3 singles, while Cole Pride and Jackson Tracy teamed up to win at No. 1 doubles.
