North vs. Morristown
The Morristown at North Decatur boys varsity game this Friday has been postponed to Tuesday, Feb. 15.
BMS basketball
The Batesville eighth-grade boys advanced to the SEI championship after a 48-45 win in double overtime over Greendale.
Greendale came out firing taking a 7-0 lead, but that was soon followed by Batesville’s own run highlighted by a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter by Trenten Luers to tie the game at 7-7. The Bulldogs continued the run and took a 7-point lead before Greendale answered back and moved the score to 18-16 at halftime. It was a slow, defensive battle in the third quarter with both teams scoring just five points. It was an emotional roller coaster for both teams in the final periods with Greendale tying the game with a few seconds left at the end of the fourth quarter and at the end of the first overtime.
The game continued to go back and forth to the end with Conner Drake hitting a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left to take a 3-point lead in the second overtime, but the lead was short-lived with Greendale scoring a layup and the foul with six seconds left. Greendale missed the free throw, but got their own rebound and was fouled on the shot. Greendale missed both free throws and Batesville secured the rebound, eventually hitting two free throws with 0.1 seconds left to win 48-45.
Cayden Drake, Trenten Luers, and Brayden Maple all led the Bulldogs offensively with 13 points each, followed by Cannon Clark with nine points.
Batesville is now 16-3 on the season heading into the final game. Leading all scorers was Maple with 18 points, followed by Drake with eight, Clark and Landon Raver each with six, Noah Weigel, Lincoln Garrett, and Trenten Luers each with four, and Brayden Gerrian and Owen Westerfeld each with three.
The Batesville seventh-grade team lost in the first round of the SEI tournament 45-27.
The Bulldogs came out ready to play and showed great effort by scoring the first four points of quarter and was able to keep the game close by finishing the first quarter by a score of 10-6. The second quarter effort kept improving and the Dogs had great defensive stops and was able to lead the first half by a score of 19-15. The second half was an offensive struggle for the Dogs where they only managed two points in the third quarter. The Dogs would eventually fall to the Trojans by a score of 45-27.
Leading all scores was Carson Hartley with 11 points followed by Kamryn Holcomb five, Cole Abrams three, and Isaac Weber, Ian Hixson, Caleb Laker, and Preston Blessing all with two. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 9-9 record.
BRMS girls basketball
The seventh-grade Lady Cubs hosted St. Michael and came away with a 20-11 victory. Scoring for the Lady Cubs included Mahan nine, Corn four, Morgan three, Caviness two, and Waits two. The Lady Cubs are now 5-2 on the season.
The eighth-grade Lady Cubs defeated St. Michael 35-10. The Lady Cubs had a slow start, ending the first quarter with a 1-point lead, and only a 6-point lead at half time. However, the Lady Cubs came out very strong in the second half with a great all around team effort and great rebounding to pull away for the win. Scoring for BRMS included Herbert with 12 points, Senour with 10 points, Daughtery with eight points, and Ripberger with five points.
BHS freshman
The Batesville Bulldogs freshman team won a close battle against Rushville 33-30. Gage Pohlman led the way with 13 points, followed by Carson Laker with nine points.
The freshman basketball team finished the regular season with a 41-36 win against Milan. The team was led in points by Pohlman with 16, and Grant Goldsmith with 12.
JCD basketball
Jac-Cen-Del’s seventh-grade boys defeated Greendale 37-21 in the first round of the SEI touranment.
For JCD, Blake Wagner tallied 13 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and four blocks. Darian Greishop finished with 10 points, four rebounds, two steals and three assists. Neil Sullivan added nine points, nine rebounds, four steals, two blocks and four assists. Brody Huff had three points, six rebounds and one steal. Matt Taylor scored two points. Beckham Comer and Kingston Buckler both had one rebound.
The seventh-grade Eagles fell to East Central 41-25 in the second round.
For the Eagles, Sullivan tallied 11 points, five rebounds, three steals and one assist. Greishop had eight points, one rebound, four steals and two assists. Wagner added three points, six rebounds, five blocks and one steal. Huff had three points, one rebound and two steals. Buckler grabbed three rebounds. Beckham Comer had two steals.
The eighth-grade Eagles fell to the Tigers 41-20.
For the Eagles, Lane Carroll had eight points and six rebounds. Wyatt Comer finished with five points, one rebound, two steals and two blocks. Carson Comer added four points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist. Caden Kohlman had three points, three rebounds and one steal. Kellar Vatchet added four rebounds and two steals. Marshall Johnson had one rebound. Noah Jones had one rebound and one steal. Case Comer handed out one assist.
BRMS boys basketball
The BRMS Boys seventh-grade traveled to Morristown and defeated the Yellow Jackets 30-15.
Scoring for the Cubs included Malaki Knight 13 points, Braydon Martz five points, Zy Adams four points, Caleb Schelle three points, Owen Zachery two points, Gavin Owen two points and Benson Crowder one point.
The eighth-grade Cubs survived a Morristown run late to secure a victory by the score of 26-24.
Scoring for the Cubs included Liam Gurley 13 points, Carter Woolf eight points and Rayden Edwards five points.
Lady Bulldogs “C” team
The Lady Bulldogs “C” team fell to East Central 36-18 in the final game of the regular season.
Scoring for Batesville included Lucy Abplanalp seven, Addyson Weiler five, Madison Wanstrath four and Alyssa Nobbe two.
