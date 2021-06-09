Track and field
INDIANAPOLIS – Three Batesville boys competed in the IHSAA Track & Field Championship on June 4 at Ben Davis High School.
Gabe Gunter earned the highest showing for the Bulldogs by taking 14th in the high jump. The senior cleared 6 feet, 2 inches.
JJ Kuisel finished 16th out of 27 competitors in the 400-meter run. The senior ran it in a time of 50.04 seconds.
Benjamin Moster placed 26th in the 1600. The junior ran it in 4:33.89.
Tennis honors
Two local tennis teams were recognized for achievements in the classroom.
Greensburg's and Rushville's girls earned a spot on the Academic All-State Team for the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
Criteria for the nomination included counting the GPA (all must be converted to a non-weighted scale) for any varsity player who competed in or was an alternate for the postseason.
For the Pirates, that meant counting eight players' GPAs. Coach Katrina Peters said four of her girls had GPAs of 4.0, 3.98, 3.96 and 3.91.
GCHS also made the list in 2019, 2017, 2015 and 2014.
RCHS, who is coached by Dan Riddell, last made the list in 2014.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.