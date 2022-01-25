BMS wrestling
The BMS wrestling team competed in four dual meets at Switzerland County on Saturday.
The team went 0-4 despite several wrestlers having winning records on the day. Dylan Comer went undefeated for the young Bulldogs.
Wrestlers earning individual wins include:
- Carson Weiler with three contested match wins (one by pin fall) and one by forfeit
- Adam Dance with two contested match wins
- Adam Brewer with three contested match wins (three by pin fall) and one by forfeit
- Jacob Starost with one contested match win and one by forfeit
- Matthew Maher with three contested match wins (three by pin fall)
- Dylan Comer with four contested match wins (four by pin fall)
- Kayden Weiler with two contested match wins (two by pin fall)
Also competing for the Bulldogs were Max Meyer, Owen Doll and Mason Dance.
BHS freshman basketball
The freshman Bulldogs season ended with a loss to East Central in the EIAC tournament at Connersville on Saturday afternoon by the final of 28-26.
Brock Mahon and Christian Stenger led the Bulldogs in scoring with six points each.
