St. Mary's cross country
The St. Mary's Knights cross country teams participated in a 9-team invitational Saturday at Rushville.
The girls came out in second place overall. Alaina Bedel (12:59) brought home a medal with her third place finish. Josie Wenning (13:54) and Raegan Abplanalp (14:01 PR) took 11th and 13th place ribbons. Josie Slaven (14:12 PR), Kelsey Slaven (14:12 PR), and Frankie Fry (14:25) claimed consecutive placements 17th, 18th, and 19th places. Katie Fisse (15:10) rounded out the varsity team with 24th place finish.
The boys took third place in the invitational with Braylon Brancamp (11:58) taking home the seventh place medal. Conner Bedel (13:11) and Fletcher Hash (13:17) finished 13th and 14th. Carson Kendall (14:21), Charles Cornett (14:23), Landen Fuel (14:25 PR) and Nolan Wells (15:08 PR) ran in a close pack placing 21st, 22nd, 23rd, and 26th.
Caitlyn Kendall (16:04), Kylie Harpring (16:16), Maxwell Gauck (17:12PR), and Mackenzie Lohrum (17:38) represented St. Mary's in the JV race.
BRMS cross country
The BRMS cross country teams hosted the Rushville Invitational Saturday. The girls' race was won by Mt. Vernon's Chesnie Willis with a time of 12:12. Following her to the finish line was Josie Corn of BRMS. Corn's second place finish earned her a position as a medalist for the meet. Also earning a medal for the Lady Cubs was Melaney Mahan with a ninth place finish.
Also contributing for the Cubs were Kiara Flannery 15th, Kendra Jacobs 20th, Layla Denney 23rd and Emily Rouse 29th. The Lady Cubs placed third of the six teams competing.
In the JV race Elise Cain finished seventh, McKenna Norris eighth, Aubree Worley 14th, Maggie Wicker 17th and Jessica Maple 19th.
The boys race was won by Mt. Vernon's Collin DeArmond in a time of 11:21. Grant Cameron was the lone medalist for the Cubs as he finished fifth. Hudson Schutz ran his season's best race finishing 20th. Also contributing for the Cubs were Brady Martz 24th, Antonio Viera 25th, Hunter Evans 30th and Joe Richards 31st.
