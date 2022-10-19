Lions JV football
Rushville's junior varsity football team traveled to Greensburg for the final game of the season. The Lions topped the Pirates 38-24.
The Lions were once again led by a new face at quarterback with Sam Pavey getting the start. Pavey accounted for three rushing touchdowns including a long touchdown run of 63 yards.
Other offensive performers were Dayton Bates with a long 65-yard touchdown run, Jordan Collins and the offensive line set up key blocks for the Lions.
The defense scored a touchdown of their own with a fumble recovery by Zach Tressler and added a safety.
The win moves the Lions to 5-4 for the season, giving the team the first winning record since 2010.
Trap and Still Board Shoot
The 5th Annual Memorial Joe Stirn Trap and Still Board Shoot will be held Nov. 6 at Tri County Conservation Club (2110 Conversation Club Rd., Batesville). The trap shoot for charity will begin at 11 a.m. Events include still board shoots for prizes of meat and money; Trap shoots for prize money; gift baskets; split the pot; and pull tabs. Food will be available for purchase.
Prizes on raffle tickets this year include Sharp Tail Coach 20 gauge shot gun; two kayaks with life vest and paddles; $500 gift certificate to Langen Meat Market (Batesville location); camping package of tent, fire pit, sleeping bags, etc.; and many other gifts to raffle the day of shoot including trail camera, Harley Davidson corn hole set with matching bags, gift baskets, press-n-seal food sealer with bags, volleyball game set, horse shoe game set and much more.
