Batesville JV baseball
The junior varsity Bulldogs defeated the Union County Patriots on the road 12-2.
Carter Bohman led the way, pitching 4.1 innings, striking out six batters, and allowing two earned runs.
The Bulldogs had 16 hits on the night and Bohman, Sam Weigel, Bobby Weiler, Cade Kaiser, Nate Vankirk and Alex Baumer all had multiple hits on the night.
The Bulldogs advance to 3-1 on the season.
Lady Lions tennis
The Lady Lions tennis team hosted Waldron on Friday and fell to the Lady Mohawks 4-1. The lone win for the night came from Jin Calaf at No. 3 singles, defeating her opponent in straight sets 6-1, 6-0.
Rushville is 1-2 on the season.
Lady Lions JV softball
In the first home game of the season, the Lady Lions junior varsity softball team fell to Connersville 22-3.
Offensively, the Lady Lions scored their three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Sophomore Kylie Gray reached first on a hit by pitch and then stole second.
Snow reached first on a fielding error and then her and Gray each stole their next base respectively during the next at bat. Freshman Kyleigh Glandon, doubled in Gray and Snow and came around to score on the play.
The Lady Lions fell at Shenandoah 11-4.
Kylie Gray started in the circle for the Lady Lions.
Shenandoah got on the scoreboard with two runs in the bottom of the third inning. Rushville answered with two runs in the top of the fourth. Kyleigh Glandon drove in Gray and Ivory Herbert to tie the game at 2-2.
Gray drove in Karma Wilson in the fifth inning, but Shenandoah scored two in the bottom of the inning. In the sixth, Heidi Stanley drove in Herbert. Shenandoah took control with seventh runs in the bottom of the sixth.
