ND volleyball
The North Decatur varsity volleyball match scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed to Thursday, Oct. 7. This is to allow all athletes, coaches, workers, and fans the opportunity to pay their respects to the family of former North Decatur teacher and coach Brad Bryant, who passed away this past Friday.
SD volleyball
South Decatur's volleyball team traveled to Southwestern Hanover. The Lady Cougars fell to Greensburg 25-6, 25-13 in the opening match. South lost a tight match to Southwestern Hanover 25-23, 32-30. New Washington defeated South 25-21, 25-20.
On the day for the Lady Cougars, Sophie Bushhorn tallied 16 kills, 1 block assist; Brook Somers 12 kills, 1 block assist; Loryn Pate 11 assists, 15 digs; Paige McQueen 12 digs; and Alli Nobbe 23 assists.
Lady Bulldogs fourth at Lapel Invitational
ANDERSON - The Edge Golf Course in Anderson was the host for the annual Lapel Invitational golf tournament.
Hamilton Southeastern won the team title with 301. Noblesville finished second with 314. Host Lapel took third with 329. Batesville was fourth with 333.
Batesville's Emma Weiler finished fourth overall with a 74.
Josie Meyer finished ninth overall with a 77.
Also for Batesville was Addyson Weiler 89, Tori Harpring 93 and Madelyn Pohlman 101.
Batesville tennis
RICHMOND - Batesville's tennis team opened with a 5-0 victory at Richmond.
At No. 1 singles, Batesville's Cael Rahe outlasted Richmond's Jaden Hollingsworth 7-5, 7-5 in a 2-hour match.
Batesville's Jaden Smith battled it out with Richmond's Isayah Wilks at No. 2 singles and came out on top 6-4, 7-5.
At No. 3 singles, Kyle Oesterling won 6-2, 6-2.
The No. 1 doubles team of Cole Pride and Jackson Tracy won 6-1, 6-2.
The No. 2 doubles team of Alec Bunselmeier and Sam Johnson won 6-1, 6-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.