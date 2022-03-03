BMS girls basketball
The seventh-grade Lady Bulldogs traveled to North Decatur on Saturday and came back with a win 47-15. Ellie Westerfeld scored 10 points. Leigh Hertel and Ella King each contributed eight points. Mimi Smith added five points. With four points each were Candie Shane, Kaylin Kathman, and Sydney Campbell. Chipping in two points each were Bella Cox and Nora Wiedeman. Playing solid defense were Addie Reding, Cox and Hertel.
The seventh-grade team played solid defense to defeat East Central 42-2. Ella King scored 14 points. Mimi Smith scored 11 points. Sydney Campbell added eight points. Ellie Westerfeld had four points. Kaylin Kathman hit a 3-pointer and Nora Wiedeman had two points.
The seventh-grade improved to 13-1 by defeating Connersville 41-24. Ella King grabbed nine rebounds. Kaylin Kathman led in assists with five and Mimi Smith had seven steals. Top scorer was King with 12 points. Kathman added nine points. Sydney Campbell and Ellie Westerfeld each had four points. Smith had five points and Ellie Westerfeld chipped in three points each. Addie Reding and Leigh Hertel each had two points.
The eighth-grade Lady Bulldogs beat North Decatur 24-16. Lady Bulldogs played an excellent game with 18 offensive rebounds. Leading scorers were Grace Walter with 12, Reesa Zimmerman with 10, and Jayne Lamping chipping in a bucket.
The eighth-grade fell short to Connersville, 26-19. Lady Bulldogs showed great effort and team defense throughout the game. Leading scorers were Grace Walter with 11, Ava Hilbert with four and Adalynn Fledderman and Reesa Zimmerman each chipping in a bucket. Jayne Lamping also secured five offensive rebounds and Briley Broshears finished with two offensive rebounds.
NDJH girls basketball
North’s seventh-grade girls fell to Batesville 47-15.
For the Lady Chargers (6-5), Sarah Moeller led the way with eight points. Sophie Rohls added four points and Grace Nobbe had three points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.