Lady Bulldog soccer
The Lady Bulldog soccer team fell to Columbus East 5-0. The Olympians tallied 26 shots. Batesville’s Olivia Cerniglia had 15 saves in goal.
Lady Pirates volleyball
BROOKVILLE - The Lady Pirates remained undefeated at 14-0 with an EIAC win at Franklin County on Saturday. The Lady Pirates won in three sets 25-14, 25-8 and 25-10.
At the net, Anna West led with 19 kills while Josie Nobbe and Ella Chapman both put down 10 kills each. Serving, Taylor Cooney was 22-23 with two aces, Hannah Messer was 15-16, and Jenna Foster was 11-12 with two aces. Cooney put up 34 assists for the hitters and Josie Nobbe was active defensively with 15 digs.
Batesville volleyball
Batesville swept the Ripley County volleyball titles on Saturday.
In the first round of the junior varsity tournament, Batesville defeated South Ripley 25-21 and 25-12. In the championship, Batesville defeated Milan 15-25, 25-11 and 15-11.
Kaylie Raver and Kaylin Hinners led the JV team in serving for the day. Kaylie was 17-for-17 and Kaylin was 19-for-22 from the line. Kate Martin carried the team on serve-receive. Kaylin Hinners and Isabelle Wonnell led the team in hitting.
For the varsity, Batesville defeated South Ripley 25-13 and 25-9 and then defeated Milan in two tight sets 30-28 and 25-22.
Lady Chargers golf
EDINBURGH - The Lady Chargers competed in the conference golf tournament Saturday at Timbergate Golf Course in Edinburgh. North Decatur finished third overall with a score of 485. Katy Kinker was one of the players named all conference, placing sixth overall with a (56-55) 111.
Riley Sieg carded a (61-60) 121. Kenda Sieg finished with (60-63) 123 and Laronda Schwartz had a (64-66) 130.
Lady Lions JV volleyball
LAWRENCEBURG - The Lady Lion junior varsity volleyball team finished second at Lawrenceburg. Rushville defeated Hauser 25-14 and 25-18 fell to eventual champion Lawrenceburg 25-10 and 25-12 and then clinched second place by knocking off Connersville 25-12 and 25-24.
Stats for the day for Rushville included Emily Jackman two kills; Lily Brown three aces, four kills and 18 digs; Kendra Buckley five points and two kills; Carlie Kuhn five kills, nine digs and 22 serve receptions; Josie Ballenger three kills; Molly Zachery four aces and 27 digs; Sophia Dora two aces, eight kills, 18 assists and 20 digs; Kara Chandler eight kills, 13 assists and 21 digs; and Ericka Kuhn two aces and two kills.
Knights cross country
The St. Mary's Knights cross country team participated in the Rushville Invitational this past weekend. The boys took third place with the girls placing fourth.
Alaina Bedel (13:14) received a medal for her fourth place overall finish. Josie Wenning (14:36) received the 18th place ribbon. Frankie Fry (14:59), Katie Fisse (15:23), Kylie Harpring (15:23 PR), and Adelynn Stier (17:04) took 21st, 25th, 26th, and 35th. Carson Miller (12:02) took home a medal for his sixth place finish. Braylon Brancamp (12:25) claimed the 15th place ribbon. Collin Maloney (13:36), Wade Schutte (13:39), and Conner Bedel (13:39) had a neck and neck finish taking 24th, 25th, and 26th positions. Carson Kendall (14:41) and Landon Swango (16:07) placed 30th and 34th.
BRMS cross country
BRMS Cross Country hosted the Rushville Invitational on Saturday morning. The girls' race was won by Taylor Tragesser of Morristown in a time of 11:41. Mikayla Herbert took sixth to lead the way for BRMS followed by Carly Senour ninth, Jentri Wallace 27th, Brooke Means 41st, Jorja Ellis 42nd, and Lacie Madden 44th. The BRMS girls finished fifth as a team.
The BRMS boys ran to a great team victory totaling 25 points, besting Mt. Vernon with 37. Hunter Parmerlee took the individual race victory for BRMS in a time of 11:00. Following Hunter were the following BRMS runners: Isaac Schelle third, Wyatt Jacobs fourth, Isaac Krodel fifth, Logan Jacobs 12th, Dustin King 18th, and Jacob Lilly 31st.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.