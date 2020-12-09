Tennis
Lleyton Ratcliffe, Batesville’s No. 1 singles player, added multiple awards from the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association to cap his senior season.
Ratcliffe, who played No. 1 all four years for the Bulldogs, was named honorable mention All-State, All-District (8), IHSTECA Senior All-Star and Academic All-State. He will compete in the IHSTECA Senior All-Star event being held on Saturday at the Community Sports and Fitness Facility in Pendleton.
He will be representing the Southeast region along with eight other players.
North “C” team
The Chargers C team struggled against the Jac-Cen-Del Eagles. The Eagles jumped out to a 12-1 lead and went on to the 59-23 victory.
The Chargers were only able to find three points in the first half, off of a free throw by Vincent Trenkamp and a layup from Jack Koehne. After a first half plagued by turnovers, the Chargers were able to settle down and score 20 in the second half.
Koehne led the team in scoring with eight points.
Lion “C” team
The Rushville C team lost to New Palestine on Saturday night by a score of 45-28. Leading the way for the Lions was Ethan Knecht with seven points. Danny Corn followed with six, while Chase Woolf and Trenton Dyer both tallied five points. Rounding out the scoring was Dylan Tellas with four points and Eli Jobe with two.
Rushville also lost to Franklin County 48-33. Leading scorers for the Lions were Keegan Bowles with 10 points, Dyer with nine, and Tellas and Woolf both with four points.
Middle school hoops
Greensburg’s seventh-grade basketball team defeated Madison 50-23 Monday to remain undefeated.
Chase Youngman had a great night with 26 points and nine rebounds. He was followed by Kameron Parkinson with eight points, Corbin Thackery four, Klein Lowe four, Trent Stuart four, Luke Hoeing two and Karson Templeton two.
The Pirates are now 4-0 and travel Thursday to Shelbyville.
Greensburg’s eighth-graders lost their first game of the season, falling to Madison 41-32
Scoring for the Pirates were Jack McKinsey 13, Payton Cordray nine, Kaden Acton four, Paxton Harris four and Lance Coy two.
St. Mary’s hoops
St. Mary's had their first home game Tuesday against St. Nicholas and came away victorious in both the seventh- and eighth-grade games.
The seventh-grade Knights won 31-24 after being tied 13-13 at halftime.
Scoring came from Jacoby Miller 16, Jonah Hellmich 10, Sam Crowell three and Wade Schutte two.
The 7th graders are 1-2 on the season.
The eighth-grade Knights jumped out to a quick 14-3 lead after the first quarter and extended their lead to 32-10 at the break. The Knights never looked back and finished with a 45-18 victory.
Scoring for the eighth-graders were Caleb Greiwe 13, Carson Miller 12, Joey Everroad eight, Cy Miller eight, Joey Yake two and Jonah Hellmich two.
The eighth-graders are 3-0 on the season.
