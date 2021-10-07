Vance honored by MSFA
BOURBONNAIS, Ill. – Olivet Nazarene University quarterback David Hutton and wide receiver Jake Vance were recognized by the Mid-States Football Association (MSFA) on Monday as Offensive and Special Teams Players of the Week.
A graduate of RCHS, Vance had a break out game for the Tigers on special teams. In the 58-19 win, Vance ran back three kickoffs for 115 yards. Vance had his long return of 66 yards, in the second half, which set up a Tiger touchdown. Vance also returned a kickoff for 39 yards and set up a Bryce Deguira field goal.
GJHS football
Greensburg's eighth grade football team finished the season Tuesday with a 14-0 loss to Shelbyville in a hard and physical game.
"These kids have a very bright future. They overcame a lot this season and improved through each challenge by continuing their hard work and dedication," Coach Robbins said.
BRMS cross country
RUSHVILLE - The BRMS cross country team hosted Connersville on Monday evening.
For the girls, the Lady Cubs took the top 3 spots. Mikayla Herbert took the win in a time of 12:54. Josie Corn was close behind finishing second (12:57 PR). Melaney Mahan ran her strongest race of the year finishing third (13:07 PR). Also contributing for the Lady Cubs were Kiara Flannery seventh (13:59 PR), Jentri Wallace eighth (13:47 PR), Kendra Jacobs 12th (15:53), McKenna Norris 14th (18:36), Lexi Keith 15th (18:44) and Stormie Degner 16th (22:29).
The Lady Cubs claimed victory in the girls race by the score of 21-34.
For the boys, Nathan King led the way for the Cubs, finishing fourth (12:06 PR). Logan Jacobs was close behind finishing fifth (12:11). Also contributing to the Cubs' effort were Brody Egerton seventh (12:25 PR), Grant Cameron eighth (13:05), Caleb Schelle ninth (13:07 PR), Kyle Jacobs 12th (13:43), Trent Gossett 18th (15:20) and Hunter Evans 21st (18:38 PR).
St. Mary's cross country
TERRE HAUTE - St. Mary's Knights traveled to Terre Haute's LaVerne Gibson course for the Middle School state cross country contest on Saturday. In a sea of more than a thousand runners, the Knights broke some personal records and had a great finish to their season.
Fletcher Hash (12:46 PR) and Landen Fuel (15:12 PR) both represented the Knights well in the boys junior varsity race as fourth grade runners. Braylon Brancamp (11:32), Conner Bedel (13:00 PR), and Wade Schutte (13:42) ran for the Knights in the small school varsity race.
The girls were represented by Alaina Bedel (12:45), Josie Wenning (13:14 PR), Katie Fisse (13:37), Josie Slaven (13:52), Kylie Harpring (14:20 PR) and Frankie Fry (14:24).
