Boys soccer
At the Lawrenceburg Sectional, Batesville knocked off South Dearborn 3-0 in the opening game. Franklin County defeated Greensburg on penalty kicks 4-3. The Bulldogs and Wildcats face off at 5 p.m. Thursday in the sectional semifinal followed by Rushville against Lawrenceburg in the other semifinal.
At Southwestern (Shelby), Oldenburg defeated Morristown 1-0 to advance to the sectional semifinal against Hauser.
Boys tennis
In the tennis regional at Bloomington North, Greensburg was eliminated by Columbus North 5-0.
At the Richmond Regional, Batesville fell to Knightstown.
Greensburg vs. Batesville volleyball
Greensburg’s varsity volleyball team defeated Batesville in three sets 25-10, 25-17 and 25-21 to stay unbeaten on the season.
For Greensburg, Hannah Messer served 19-20 with two aces. Kayla Kelso served 11-12 with two aces and Josie Nobbe was 11-11 with two aces. Anna West had 18 kills and Ella Chapman tallied nine kills. Taylor Cooney put up 37 assists and also had three kills on the night.
Defensively, West was active, digging up 16 balls and Messer had 11 digs.
In the junior varsity contest, Batesville won in three sets 23-25, 25-23 and 15-9. Belle Westerfeld led Batesville with six aces.. Kate Martin led the Lady Bulldogs in serve/receive. Isabelle Wonnell led Batesville in hitting with four kills. Kaitlyn Sarringhaus had five assists for the Lady Bulldogs.
Rushville JV football
The junior varsity Lions fell to visiting Lawrenceburg 30-0. The Tigers built the lead in the first half, leading 30-0 at the break.
Rushville’s second half was highlighted by a sustained offensive drive that lasted almost the entire third quarter and a goal line stand from the Lion defense in the fourth quarter after Lawrenceburg found themselves with a first and goal from the 1-yard line.
Offensively, freshman Harper Miller rushed for 41 yards while fellow freshman quarterback Caleb Rector completed four passes for 40 yards. On the receiving end for Rector were freshmen Landon Browning (2 receptions, 20 yards) and Chase Woolf (1 for 19).
On defense, the Lions were led by Zack Williams. The freshman defensive lineman caused fits for Lawrenceburg’s rushing attack, and paced the team with eight tackles, including two for loss. Danny Corn (4 tackles), Lincoln Comer (4), Pacey Dye (3), Matthew Komlance (2), Ethan Bergen (2), Kane Thompson (2), Ashton Hammond (1), Rector (1), and Lance Reed (1) also contributed to the defensive effort.
GJHS football
Greensburg’s eighth-grade football team finished the season with a 28-24 loss to Shelbyville.
Offensively, Kaden Acton had seven carries for 107 yards, one touchdown and a 2-point conversion. Justice Thornton added 20 carries for 60 yards, two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion. Eli Ailes had four receptions for 41 yards and a 2-point conversion.
Defensively, Xander Friend led the way with eight tackles and a fumble recovery.
Kaden Acton added four tackles and an interception. Justice Thornton had four tackles.
