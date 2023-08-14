GJHS football
The Greensburg Junior High School eighth grade football team picked up a dominating 32-0 win Thursday at Connersville to open the season.
The Pirates were led on offensive by quarterback Matthew Fields, throwing 7-for-12 with three touchdowns and one extra point.
Max Buening led the receiving corps with 96 total receiving yards. The balanced rushing attack was led by Mason Herpel with 72 yards.
Scoring for the Pirates included Buening with two touchdowns and one extra point, Fields with two extra points rushing, Herpel with one rushing touchdown and Chance Richards with one receiving touchdown.
Defensively the Pirates, led by Tank Wyllie, Max Grimes and Herpel, held the Spartans to only 55 yards of offense.
The seventh grade Pirates fell to the Spartans 24-16. Connersville scored in the final two minutes of the game and the young Pirates ran out of time in their comeback bid.
Leading the young Pirates offensively and defensively were Jai Jackson, Bentley Sageser, Chance Westerfeld and Aaden Dolan.
The Pirates are on the road again Wednesday at Franklin County.
South cross country
MOORES HILL – Due to rain at Moores Hill Saturday, the cross country opener for South Decatur did not have a girls race.
For the boys, freshman Nick Hunter led the way for the Cougars with a seventh place finish in 19:38. Senior Donnovan Hale was ninth in 20:11 followed by senior Conner Newby 12th in 20:23 and freshman Keaton Troutman 22nd in 23:56.
South travels to Hauser for the Hokum Relay Tuesday. South hosts Batesville, Greensburg and North Decatur Thursday at Southeastern Baptist Youth Camp.
BHS golf
FRANKLIN – The Lady Bulldogs finished fourth in the Franklin Invitational Saturday. Center Grove won the title with 307 followed by Floyd Central 320, Franklin 325, Batesville 336, Avon 358, Bloomington South 370, Maconaquah 373, Plainfield 374, New Albany 377, Corydon Central 377, Castle 383, Whiteland 395, Franklin B 400, Columbus North 415, Columbus East 419, Southport 424, Martinsville 434, Seymour 446, Perry Meridian 461, Bloomington North 489, Edinburgh 497 and North Daviess incomplete.
Batesville junior Addy Weiler finishes ninth individually with a score of 77 (+5).
Other scores for the Lady Bulldogs included Ava South 78, Josie Meyer 83, Zoey Ahern 98 and Grace Saner 99.
50th Raintree on tap this weekend
The 50th anniversary edition of the Raintree 100 has been rescheduled to this Saturday. The original date was postponed because of weather. Open wheel modifieds will be competing in the event with 30 or more expected to be on hand.
Ticket prices are $10 for adults with 8-and-under free. The pit gate opens at 2 p.m. practice and grandstand gate and practice open at 4 p.m. Group qualifying has been use at Mt Lawn this year, but for the Raintree single car qualifications will be utilized for the modifieds. The racing program will start promptly at 7 p.m.
Aaron Kirchoff, Daily News
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.