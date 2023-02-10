BRMS wrestling
The Benjamin Rush Middle School wrestling team traveled to Greenfield-Central to wrestle the host Cougars and the Tigers of Triton Central. The Cubs were defeated in both the matches.
Winning matches for the Cubs against Greenfield were Noah VanFossen, Bentley Remy, Gabe Buzzard, Briggs Tackett, Keegan Pavey, and Lee Kaylor. Winning matches against Triton Central were Noah VanGossen, Briggs Tackett, Keegan Pavey, Ryder Hatton, Lee Kaylor and Valie Tackett.
The team traveled to Richmond to compete in the Richmond Regional Review. Cash Cain, Gabe Buzzard and Briggs Tackett all placed first. Ryder Hatton placed third. Keegan Pavey placed fifth and Noah VanFossen placed sixth.
The team traveled to Greensburg Monday and were defeated 63-29.
Winning for the Cubs were Cash Cain, Gabe Buzzard, Briggs Tackett, Keegan Pavey, Ryder Hatton, and Micheal Schlechtweg. Winning reserve matches were Bentley Remy, Zach Amos, Ryder Hatton, Micheal Schlechtweg and Lee Kaylor.
BMS wrestling
The Batesville Bulldog Middle School wrestling team lost Thursday to South Dearborn 58-40. The Bulldogs received varsity wins from Carson Weiler, Adam Brewer, Isaac Enneking, Zadiin Smalls, Tanner Wells, Eric Hurtel and Nik Reynolds. Despite the loss, the Bulldogs won 6-of-8 contested matches, received one forfeit, and gave up eight forfeits. Chucky Kline and Mason Dance both won exhibition matches.
Batesville won the dual meet against Union County Tuesday. The match needed the tie-breaker criteria to determine the winner after the final score ended 42-42. The meet came down to the team with the most first takedowns in contested matches. Carson Weiler, Isaac Enneking, and Zadiin Smalls each scored the first takedowns in their matches, and with that the Bulldogs secured the narrow victory.
Varsity winners included Carson Weiler, Huston Cook, Adam Brewer, Zadiin Smalls, Tanner Wells, Eric Hurtel and Nik Reynolds. The win was Batesville’s second win of the year. Winners in the exhibition round were Carson Weiler and Adam Brewer.
NDJH basketball
The seventh grade Lady Chargers were edged by St. Louis 26-24 to fall to 3-6 on the season.
Scoring for the Lady Chargers included Sophie Rohls 13, Brynlee Green four, Brooklyn White three, Jessie Biltz two and Norah Amberger two.
The seventh grade Lady Chargers defeated Milan 33-25.
Scoring for the Lady Chargers included Sophie Rohls 21, Brynlee Green eight and Brooklyn White four.
The eighth grade Lady Chargers fell to South Decatur 29-28 in overtime.
Scoring for the Lady Chargers was Sarah Moeller with 11 points, Jewel Verseman eight points, Sophie Rohls six points, Grace Nobbe two points and Miley Scudder one point.
BMS basketball
The Lady Bulldogs seventh grade basketball team earned another win by defeating Greendale 31-10. The team played well and everyone contributed to the win. Molly Gesell led with seven steals and five assists. Jersey Trenkamp grabbed five rebounds.
Scoring for the Lady Bulldogs included Molly Gesell 12, Jersey Trenkamp four, Leah Meyer four, Hailee Weisenbach three, Abby Miller two, Maggie Jelinek two, Laken Obermeyer two and Jayla Bedel two. The team is now 9-1.
The eighth grade Lady Bulldogs traveled to Greendale and came away with a win 47-13. After a slow start the Lady Bulldogs were able to turn good pressure defense into offense and score points off of steals.
Grace Saner came off the bench with enthusiasm and added three points, two offensive rebounds, and one steal. The team played a great physical game with everyone contributing in all parts of the game.
ND freshman
The Chargers traveled to Hauser to play conference opponent Waldron for the MHC C-Team championship. The Chargers fought hard and gave themselves a chance down the stretch, getting the tying basket with under a minute to play. Ultimately, Waldron knocked down free throws with no time on the clock to post the 34-32 victory.
The Chargers were led by Brody Barker with nine points. Garrett Schwering finished with eight points and four rebounds. Hudson Herbert tallied six points and three assists. Mason Kunz had six points and three rebounds. Hayden Ramsey chipped in with three points and two assists.
The Chargers end their season at 6-6 on the year and 2-2 in conference play.
