GJHS basketball
Greensburg’s seventh grade basketball team went on the road and earned two conference wins this week.
On Tuesday, the Pirates traveled to and defeated South Dearborn 42-16. Max Buening led the way with 15 points and four assists. He was followed in scoring by Matthew Fields seven, Sam Crowell six, Colt McCalvin six, Mason Herpel two, Levi Muckerheide two, Brennan Noah two and Braxton Messer two.
On Thursday, the Pirates beat East Central 38-10. Buening had 15 points and five assists. Fields added seven points followed by Crowell four, Noah four, McCalvin four, Herpel two and Messer two. The Pirates are 6-2 and travel to South Ripley Saturday.
Greensburg’s eighth grade team improved to 9-2 on the season, knocking off a tough East Central team 26-21.
For the Pirates, Logan Simpson finished with 10 points and two assists. Andrew Bowman added nine points and four rebounds. Jacoby Miller tallied seven points and three rebounds.
The young Pirates will be back in action Saturday at South Ripley, with the seventh grade tipping off at 10 a.m.
ND C-Team
The Chargers C-Team played their first home game of the season against the Greensburg Pirates Thursday. It was a close contest for much of the game, but ultimately the Chargers were handed their first loss of the season, bringing their record to 2-1. In the first quarter, the Chargers got a 3-pointer from Brody Barker, and a bucket from Brayden Smith, along with a free throw a piece from Barker and Garrett Schwering, and ended the first quarter down 9-7.
In the second, Hayden Ramsey knocked down two free throws, while Barker provided four more points and Mason Kunz added two points. At the half, the Chargers were down 18-15.
In the second half, scoring did not come easy for the Chargers, as they only scored four points in each of the third and fourth quarters. Defensively, the Chargers were able to hold the Pirates to only 31 points on the night, forcing turnovers and not giving up too many easy shots throughout the night. However, a 5-of-13 free throw performance, a few costly turnovers, and giving up too many second chance points off of offensive rebounds led to the Pirates taking the win 31-23.
The Chargers were led in scoring by Barker with eight points, followed by Schwering six, Ramsey five, Smith two and Kunz two. The Chargers play a home game against the Batesville Bulldogs at 10 a.m. Saturday.
JCD basketball
Jac-Cen-Del traveled to Rising Sun to take on the Shiners Thursday.
The seventh-grade Eagles defeated Rising Sun 36-16.
For the Eagles, Will Meyer tallied 23 points, 12 rebounds, one steal and one block. Parker Pindell finished with four points, four steals, three rebounds and three assists. Conner Yeggy added two points, two steals and two rebounds. Aiden Maloney had two points, two rebounds and one assist. Sam Johnson added one point, four rebounds and two steals. Nolan Harmeyer grabbed one rebound. Conner Patrick had one steal and one assist. Preston Asche had one steal.
The eighth grade Eagles also won by 20 points, 46-26.
For JCD, Blake Wagner had 10 points. Darian Grieshop was also in double figures with 13 points. Neil Sullivan had six points followed by Brody Huff five and Kingston Buckler four.
BRMS basketball
Benjamin Rush Middle School’s seventh grade basketball team hosted St. Michael (Brookville) Thursday. BRMS jumped out to a big lead early and went on to win 43-11 over the Trojans. The Cubs had a very balanced scoring attack. Leading the way were Hudson Schutz, Abel Coon and Emmett Knecht with eight points each. Braydin Pease added seven points. Ryder Flannery had six points. Caleb Short-Ogunmola chipped in with six points. Brady Martz had a basket for two points. The Cubs have won four in a row and will look to carry their momentum to Jac-Cen-Del Monday for a matchup with the Eagles.
BMS basketball
Batesville Middle School’s seventh grade basketball team took on the Tigers of Greendale Middle School and were defeated by 10 points 48-38. Once again, the Bulldogs found themselves in a tight battle with the Tigers scoring right from the tip off. The Bulldogs came up with some great stops and were able to end the first quarter down by one. The second quarter started off with the Dogs taking the lead and then the Tigers hitting a three late in the quarter to bring the score to 22-20 Greendale at the half. In the second half, the shots weren’t falling for the Dogs and the Tigers extended their lead to 10 going into the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs tried to bring the game back with Levi Hunt hitting two 3-point shots, but time ran out for the Dogs.
Leading the Bulldogs in scoring was Carson Meyer with 15 points followed by Levi Hunt with 13, Brody Mauk with four, Winston Garrett two, Eli Denni two and Camden Kaiser two. The Bulldogs are now 5-5 on the season and will finish up the week with the Reindeer Roundup at 9 a.m. Saturday at Waldron.
