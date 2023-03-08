JCD regional
Jac-Cen-Del (17-9) will travel to Martinsville for the regional to face Bethesda Christian (21-4) in the 4 p.m. game. Bloomfield (24-3) faces Indianapolis Lutheran (16-7) in the other regional at 1 p.m.
JCD and Bethesda Christian have common opponents in Waldron and Indianapolis Lutheran. Bethesda Christian defeated Waldron 67-44 and fell to Lutheran 49-44 in overtime. JCD knocked off Waldron twice (52-46 and 44-42 in sectional) and fell to Lutheran 52-50.
BMS Lady Bulldogs
The eighth grade Lady Bulldogs won their second round of the SEI tournament against East Central, 28-12. After coming out with a slow start, the Lady Bulldogs were able to make some defensive stops and convert on the offensive end.
As a team, the Lady Bulldogs owned the boards with 14 offensive rebounds and added nine steals. The Lady Bulldogs were led in scoring by Smith with 12, Kathman with six, Hertel with four, and Campbell, Westerfeld, and Haskamp each chipping in a bucket.
The Lady Bulldogs will play in the championship Thursday at Jac-Cen-Del.
The seventh grade basketball team advanced to the finals of the SEI Tournament by defeating East Central 27-11.
Top rebounders were Hailee Weisenbach with six and Molly Gesell with five. Leading scorers were Hailee Weisenbach with seven points and Maggie Jelinek with six points. Caitlin Raver and Molly Gesell both scored four points. Madi Dierkman, Maggie Peters, and Leah Meyer all had two points in the win.
