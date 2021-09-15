OA boys soccer
Oldenburg's boys soccer team fell 2-0 at Seymour.
"We played to a scoreless tie the first half. About five minutes into the second half, we were called for a hand ball in the box. It was a tough call as our defender was trying to clear the ball it deflected off of his arm as his arm was outside his body," Coach Getz said.
Just two minutes later, the Owls had a corner kick that the Twisters could not clear right away. The Owls found a path through all of the legs for a goal.
"It was a great game to watch. Give it to the Owls, they are fast and well coached," Getz added.
The Twisters had one shot, not on goal, seven fouls, four hand balls, one yellow card and Isaiah Waggoner had one save.
ND volleyball
Visiting South Ripley was able to take the first two sets (25-16, 25-17) from North Decatur. The Lady Chargers rallied to win the third set 25-21, but the Lady Raiders took set four 25-18 to win the match.
South Ripley won the junior varsity match 25-22, 25-16.
BHS volleyball
In the EIAC match-up with East Central, the Lady Bulldogs dropped the varsity match in tight five sets 26-28, 25-15, 31-29, 18-25, 15-13.
The junior varsity Lady Bulldogs won in three sets 25-20, 24-25, 15-11.
In the freshman contest, Batesville won 25-11, 25-20.
St. Mary's cross country
St. Mary's participated in the Jennings County Invitational at the Muscatatuck Park on Monday. It was their first meet back after the school's 2-week shut down.
The boys had one runner in the Top 10 finishers. Braylon Brancamp (13:21) finished seventh. Fletcher Hash (15:34) and Wade Schutte (16:28) were 20th and 26th. Carson Kendall (16:53) took 28th place and Charles Cornett (17:09) claimed 30th. Landen Fuel (19:36) and Maxwell Gauck (23:27) rounded out the varsity team with 34th and 36th. Roy Middendorf-Zavala (19:43) and Ethan Miller (23:59) had fantastic finishes in the open race. The boys overall placed fifth in the invitational.
The girls had three runners in the Top 10. Alaina Bedel (14:49), Josie Wenning (15:06), and Josie Slaven (15:06) took fifth, eighth, and ninth. Frankie Fry took 19th with a 16:45. Kylie Harpring (17:35), Katie Fisse (18:03), and Mackenzie Lohrum (18:24) placed 22nd, 24th, and 26th in the varsity girls race. The girls placed third overall as a team.
BMS volleyball
The seventh grade BMS volleyball team had a strong start against East Central charging to a 6-0 lead. The team continued to play well and won 25-17, 25-13. Leading all servers was Caitlyn Fox with 20- for-20 serving, earning 17 points. Brooke Wilhelm added 10 points, including six aces. Ella Weber chipped in three points. Maddie Haskamp and Alexis Gallagher each earned one point. In the front row, Ella King and Katie Wirth had two kills each. Weber and Wilhelm each had one kill. There was solid passing from Eliza Weiler, Alexis Gallagher, Leigh Hertel, and Madi Meyer. Also contributing to the win was Ellie Westerfeld, Sydney Campbell, and Claire Niese. The Lady Bulldogs are now 6-0.
The BMS eighth grade volleyball team improved to 6-0, earning a 2-set road victory over East Central 25-22 and 25-7. According to Coach Prickel, after a strong start at the net in set one, the team was inconsistent with both serve and serve reception. At game point, the Lady Bulldogs missed a serve yet again. The Trojans scored five unanswered points in between two timeouts before BMS earned the side out for the victory.
In set two, the Lady Dogs bounced back and were in control from start to finish with strong service runs and an aggressive attack. Reesa Zimmerman was 12-for-12 from the service line earning 10 points including an ace. Anya Richey and Ava Walsman each chipped in with six points. Addison Luers scored four service points, including three aces. Grace Walter had eight kills and a stuff block. In the front line, Zimmerman added three kills, Luers two kills, and Jade Martin the kill for match point.
The seventh grade defeated St. Louis 25-21, 25-9. Sydney Campbell and Brooke Wilhelm had two kills each. Maddie Haskamp, Claire Niese, and Ella King contributed one kill each. Serving was led by Caitlyn Fox with 10 points. Maddie Haskamp and Ella King had six points each. Ella Weber added five points. Brooke Wilhelm pitched in four points. The team is now 7-0.
The eighth grade team knocked off St. Louis 25-23, 25-20. Jade Martin scored eight points including three aces. Addison Luers was perfect on all nine of her service attempts earning six points including an ace. Grace Walter and Reesa Zimmerman chipped in with five and four points respectively. Walter was the most aggressive attacker with seven kills in the front line. Martin had three good spikes and Briley Broshears had two good attacks late in the set. Macy Young provided a spark with a well-placed spike down the line. The team remains undefeated at 7-0 for the season.
BMS cross country
The Batesville Middle School cross country team travelled to Lawrenceburg to take on Greendale, East Central, and St. Lawrence. Both the girls and the boys teams came away with second place finishes in tight races.
Leading the way for the Lady Bulldogs was sixth-grader Maycee Holtkamp with a third place finish followed closely by Hilary Ziegler in fourth place. Other varsity runners were Candace Shane in ninth, Hailey Pierson 10th, Jayla Bedel 16th, Caitlin Raver 18th and Alejandra Schutte 26th.
Cannon Clark set the pace in the boys' race capturing the individual title. Varsity runners following him to the finish line were Lincoln Garrett fifth, Landon Raver ninth, Cash Myers 10th, Howard Hund 11th, Winston Garrett 14th and Levi Essick 15th.
GJHS football
Greensburg's eighth-grade football lost to Triton Central 34-6. The young Pirates lone touchdown came from Karson Templeton's 34-yard pass to Holden Sweet.
NDJH volleyball
The Lady Chargers eighth-grade volleyball team fell to Southwestern 25-18, 25-18 and lost to Jac-Cen-Del 25-14, 25-19.
The seventh-grade Lady Chargers defeated Southwestern 25-11, 25-21.
Ellie Johnson led the first set in serving with 10 points. Sarah Moeller led the second set with seven points.
The seventh grade defeated JCD 25-17, 25-15.
Sarah Moeller led serving in the first set with 10 points. Abby Custer led the second set with 9pts. Miley Scudder was strong at the net leading in blocks and kills. Maggie Burkhart les the team in assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.