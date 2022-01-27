BMS wrestling
Batesville Middle School lost to Connersville Middle by a score of 53-39. The Bulldogs won six of the nine contested matches, but gave up seven forfeits to Connersville’s two.
Winners included Carson Weiler (by pin), AJ Dance (by pin), Adam Brewer (by pin), Brady Wannell (by forfeit), Corbin Davis (by decision), Dylan Comer (by pin), and Kayden Weiler (by pin).
Owen Doll and Max Meyer registered pins in their exhibition matches. Also competing for the Bulldogs were Jacob Starost, Matthew Maher and Mason Dance.
BRMS boys basketball
The BRMS boys basketball team hosted South Decatur Tuesday evening. The Cubs dominated the seventh grade game from start to finish, taking the win by the score of 55-4.
Scoring for the Cubs included Malaki Knight 17, Owen Zachery 11, Braydon Martz 8, Zy Adams 6, Ethan Evans 5, Gavin Owen 3, Jonas Massa 3 and Caleb Schelle 2.
The eighth-grade Cubs led 31-19 after three quarters, but a South Decatur fourth quarter surge forced the game into overtime.
As the first overtime session came to an end, Dayton Bates hit a 15-footer at the buzzer to force a second overtime period.
In the second overtime, the Cubs were able to secure a lead and come away with a 51-45 victory. Scoring for the Cubs included Blake Chappelow 12, Dayton Bates 10, Rayden Edwards 8, Liam Gurley 8, Carter Woolf 5, Jake Cunningham 5 and Trent Gossett 3.
The BRMS Boys Basketball teams will compete in the 4-way tourney at Greensburg on Saturday to finish off the 2021-2022 season.
BMS girls basketball
The eighth-grade Lady Bulldogs defeated Waldron, 29-28.
The Lady Bulldogs played hard on both ends of the floor and played excellent team defense. Leading scorers were Grace Walter with 14, Jayne Lamping with six, Reesa Zimmerman with five, and Addison Luers with four. Ava Hilbert led the team with seven rebounds.
The seventh-grade team lost in a fast paced game to Waldron 38-35.
The team was aggressive and caused many turnovers, but couldn’t overcome the 3-point deficit. Scorers were Sydney Campbell with 14 points, Mimi Smith with 10 points and Ella King with six points. Kaylin Kathman added three points while Clair Niese and Nora Wiedeman each added a free throw.
GJHS boys basketball
The eighth-grade Greensburg boys defeated Franklin 42-38. Scoring for the Pirates included Kameron Parkinson 14 points, Corbin Thackery 12 points, Karson Templeton six points, Ethan Smith five points, Klein Lowe two points, Trent Stuart two points and Luke Hoeing one.
The seventh-grade Pirates defeated Franklin Community by a score of 47-39. Greensburg was led in scoring by Jacoby Miller with 19 and followed by Logan Simpson 12, Myles McKinsey 11 and Ian Dickson five.
