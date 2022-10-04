Greensburg's eighth grade football team played Shelbyville Tuesday and were defeated 40-6.
The lone touchdown for the Pirates came on a touchdown pass to Logan Simpson from Zayden Miller.
The young Pirates will play their final game of the season Thursday at New Castle.
Rushville JV football
The Lions JV football team was defeated 44-20 by Lawrenceburg.
Offensively, Nick Jarman led the way with two touchdowns. Zach Tressler had a receiving touchdown from Jarman. The ground attack was led by Sam Pavey with the rushing touchdown.
The JV squad will be in action Monday for the final home game of the season against South Dearborn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.