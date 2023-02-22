NDJH Lady Chargers
The eighth grade Lady Chargers lost to South Ripley on a last-second shot 18-16.
Scoring for the Lady Chargers including Sarah Moeller with 10 points, Grace Nobbe four points, Madison Rohls one point and Jewel Verseman one point. Lady Chargers are next in action Monday when they host Hauser for the MHC tournament play in game.
The seventh grade Lady Chargers fell to South Ripley 34-8. North is 4-10 on the season.
Scoring for the Chargers included Brooklyn White four points, Jessie Biltz three points and Kaylee Weaver -one point.
BMS Lady Bulldogs
The BMS seventh grade Lady Bulldogs had a slow start in the first quarter against East Central and trailed 7-6. The team picked up the intensity to take a 15-9 lead at the half. The team did not let up and won 25-17.
Scoring for the Lady Bulldogs were Leah Meyer with six points. Molly Gesell chipped in five points. Maddi Dierkman, Jersey Trenkamp and Maggie Jelinek all added four points each. Caitlin Raver had two points. Other contributors to the win were Molly Gesell with six rebounds and four steals. Hailee Weisenbach had five steals.
The eighth grade Lady Bulldogs advance to 13-1 on the season with a win against East Central, 32-22. After a slow start the Lady Bulldogs were able to make some plays on both ends of the floor.
Leading scorers were Campbell and Haskamp with eight points each, King with six, Hertel with four, and Wiedeman and Westerfeld each with three.
