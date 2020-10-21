Volleyball regional at Mitchell
The volleyball regional at Mitchell High School begins at 11 a.m. Saturday with the match between North Decatur and Barr-Reeve. Following the conclusion of the first match, Tecumseh and Lanesville will battle in the second match. The championship match is set for 7 p.m.
Tickets for the regional are on sale at the North Decatur High School office until noon on Thursday. Tickets are $7 each.
Fans need to be aware of the following:
Masks will be required to enter the tournament
Social distancing guidelines must be followed at all times
Due to limited seating the gym will be cleared between matches
The gym doors will open for the first match at 10 a.m. EST and 6 p.m. EST for the championship
No balloons, banners, posters, shakers, cowbells, or other similar noisemakers will be allowed
No live animal mascots
Line-up lines are not allowed
Shirts must be worn at all times
No carry-in music devices are allowed
Questions should be directed to Scott Johnson, athletic director, at sjohnson@decaturco.k12.in.us.
Volleyball regional at Corydon
Greensburg will travel to Corydon for the volleyball regional Saturday. The Lady Pirates face Silver Creek in the second match following the opening match at 10 a.m. between Mt. Vernon and Vincennes Lincoln. The championship match is set for 7 p.m.
Tickets are $7 and only 500 spectators will be allowed in for each match. After the first match, the gym will be cleared to begin admission to the second match.
All spectators are required to wear a mask in order to enter and should continue to wear masks when they are unable to maintain 6 feet of social distance.
Spectators are also expected to wear masks anytime they are up moving around the facility.
Football sectional at North Decatur
North Decatur hosts Cambridge City Lincoln in the sectional opener at 7 p.m. Friday. All tickets will be sold at the gate on game night. There will be no pre-sale tickets. Sports passes will not be accepted. All fans must purchase a ticket. Tickets are $6 each and will be required for ages kindergarten and up.
Cambridge City fans should park on the west side of the high school building and enter through the north ticket entrance (closest to the bus lot).
North Decatur fans should park in the south lot and enter the main ticket entrance (by the baseball field).
Banners and posters are not allowed. Battery powered or electronic noisemakers, fireworks, recorded music, sirens or whistles are not allowed. Throwing of articles is not allowed. No live animal mascots are allowed.
Junior varsity football
GREENSBURG — The Rushville junior varsity football team wrapped up its season Monday night in Greensburg. The Lions and Pirates exchanged blows throughout the first half of action, as a defensive stand on fourth down and a 10-yard touchdown run from freshman Landon Browning saw the visiting Lions go into the half locked in a tight one, trailing 8-6.
Sloppy, wet conditions and a potent Pirate offensive charge proved too much for the young Rushville squad to handle in the second half. The Pirates pulled away in the third and fourth quarters and ultimately prevailed 44-12.
Rushville quarterback Caleb Rector connected with fellow freshman Chase Woolf for a 35-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to round out the scoring for the Lions. Browning, Harper Miller and Jacob Crowder led the rushing attack for the Lions.
Defensively, the Lions were led by sophomores Lincoln Comer and Brian Simmermon with six tackles each. Rector (interception), H. Miller (forced fumble), and Keegan Bowles (pass defensed) paced a Rushville secondary that was instrumental in keeping the Lions in contention early in the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.