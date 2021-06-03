SD golf scramble
The South Decatur football and basketball golf scramble is scheduled for Saturday, June 19 at Wyaloosing Creek Golf Course. Tee time is 8 a.m.
Cost is $60 per person or $240 per team, which includes 18 holes with a cart, lunch and door prizes.
Prizes go to the top three teams and contest winners for the longest drive, longest putt and closest to the hole.
Make checks to SDHS. Proceeds will go to the Cougars' football and basketball programs.
