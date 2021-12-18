BRMS Lady Cubs
The seventh-grade BRMS Lady Cubs defeated Tri 33-6.
Scoring for the Lady Cubs included Charlotte Caviness 11, Melanie Mahan eight, Kiara Flannery seven, Josie Corn three, Emily Campbell two and Jerrica French two.
The BRMS eighth grade lost to Tri 60-32.
The Lady Cubs started the game very strong with a 3 point basket right out of the gate, but ran into foul trouble early on in the first half causing them to trail Tri 26-15 at half time. Scoring included Herbert eight, Ripberger seven, Daughtery seven, Senour five, Herrmann three and Hill two.
BRMS Cubs basketball
The BRMS boys seventh-grade defeated Franklin County 34-22. The Cubs rallied after trailing by eight early in the second half. Scoring for the Cubs included Owen Zachery 10 points, Caleb Schelle seven, Zy Adams six, Braydon Martz five, Malaki Knight four and Grant Cameron two.
The eighth-grade Cubs were defeated 29-20. Scoring for the Cubs included Carter Woolf five, Rayden Edwards four, Trent Gossett three, Colin Taylor two, Blake Chappelow two, Liam Gurley two and Noah Lee two.
BMS basketball
The Batesville seventh-grade boys basketball team defeated Milan by a final score of 50-45. The Bulldogs got off to a slow start, but battled back late in the first quarter to be tied 10-10. It was a back and forth battle the whole second quarter and the Bulldogs found themselves down by two at half 22-20.
The second half, the Bulldogs defensive stepped up and were able get a lead late in the third quarter. Milan hit a late 3-pointer, to pull them within five, but the Dogs were able to close out the game.
Leading all scorers was Carson Hartley with 15 points followed by Caleb Laker 13, Isaac Weber six, Kamryn Holcomb five, Ian Hixson two, Cole Abrams two, Braydin Hughes two, Preston Blessingtwo and Carson Rupp two. Batesville improves to 8-6 on the season.
The eighth-grade team defeated Milan 37-29. The Bulldogs led 10-8 after the first quarter. A slow second quarter led to a 15-12 Batesville lead at halftime. The Bulldogs came out firing in the second half with three 3-pointers giving the Dogs an eight point edge heading into the final quarter. Milan tried to make a push in the fourth quarter, but Batesville quickly countered with their own runs and closed out the game with an eight point victory.
Leading all scorers was Cayden Drake with 14 points, followed by Brayden Maple 13, Ethan Schneider three, Lincoln Garrett three, Cannon Clark two and Trenten Luers two. Batesville moves to 11-3 on the season.
