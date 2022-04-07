Lady Cougars basketball
The 2nd Annual Porkchop Meal Fundraiser for the South Decatur Lady Cougars basketball team is set for 3:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 22. Tickets are $12 for the drive through at SDHS cafeteria. All proceeds help Lady Cougars basketball. For more information or to RSVP, email Coach Johnson at tjohnson@decaturco.k12.in.us.
BHS JV baseball
The JV Bulldog baseball team traveled to Connersville and defeated the Spartans 15-0 in five innings. The Bulldogs were led by Eli Loichinger on the mound with 10 strikeouts in four innings of work. He combined with Carter Bohman (1 inning, 1 K) for a combined no-hitter. The Bulldogs’ offense was led by Bobby Weiler and Cade Kaiser, who both had two hits at the plate.
The JV Bulldogs move to 1-1 on the season (1-0 in EIAC) with a 5-3 loss on the road against New Palestine. Bulldogs were led at the plate by Bobby Weiler with two hits and Alex Krekeler with a 2-RBI double in the fourth inning.
Cade Kaiser started for the Bulldogs and pitched 3.1 innings, striking out five batters and giving up only one earned run. Conner Drake came in to relieve and had a strong outing (2.2 innings with only one earned run).
NDJH softball
The Lady Chargers lost their first game of the softball season 13-5 to Waldron. Ellie Johnson and Kendall Hostkoetter each had a single. Elizabeth Meister had one double. Meister took the loss in the circle for the Lady Chargers.
