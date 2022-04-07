Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 51F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.