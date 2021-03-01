Title showdown
South Ripley beat Jac-Cen-Del for a third time this season on Friday in Osgood. The Raiders’ 63-48 win clinched the Ohio River Valley Conference title.
The Eagles settled for second place and finished the regular season with a 15-7 record.
South Ripley improved to 19-1 overall and 6-0 in the ORVC.
BHS sectional tickets
The Batesville Bulldogs will play Franklin County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Greensburg Sectional. Anyone interested in obtaining ticket vouchers for the game should stop by Batesville High School from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, or until all the vouchers are claimed.
Vouchers will be distributed to BHS fans in front of the arts and athletics entrance. Vouchers are then redeemed for tickets at the game.
Tickets cost $6 and are valid for the Batesville-Franklin County game only. The gym will be cleared between games.
NDJH eighth-grade basketball
The North Decatur eighth-grade girls basketball team defeated South Ripley 25-16. For the Lady Chargers, Allen led the way with eight points followed by Barker five, Whitaker four, Kinker four, Rohls two and Gorrell two.
The Lady Chargers knocked off Sunman-Dearborn 40-6. For North, Rohls led the way with eight points followed by Allen six, Saunders six, Duckworth five, Kinker four, Barker four, Mauer three, Whitaker two and Haley two.
North also knocked off South Decatur 44-29 in the MHC tournament. Allen led the Lady Chargers with 17 points. Kinker finished with seven followed by Whitaker six, Haley five, Gorrell four, Rohls three and Barker two.
