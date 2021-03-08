RCHS Winter Sports Awards Program
RCHS will host its winter sports program at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. There will not be an assembly in the cafeteria due to the ongoing pandemic. The wrestling team will meet in the cafeteria. Gymnastics will meet in Room 139. Boys basketball will be in the Gym Addition. Girls basketball will be in Memorial Gym. Cheer will be in the learning commons.
NDJH girls basketball
The North Decatur eighth-grade girls basketball team defeated Morristown 41-22. For the Lady Chargers, Allen led the way with 16 points. Haley and Rohls both added eight points. Kinker had six points. Whitaker finished with three points and Mauer had two points.
The eighth-grade defeated Benjamin Rush 36-22. Barker led the Lady Chargers with 14 points. Haley and Allen both followed with eight points. Kinker rounded out the scoring with six.
In the MHC semifinal, North defeated Edinburgh 43-39. Allen led the Lady Chargers with 15 points. Haley was also in double figures with 12 points. Whitaker finished with eight points. Barker had four points. Kinker and Rohls both added two points.
In the MCH final, North defeated Waldron 34-23. Allen and Haley both had 11 points for North. Barker finished with six points. Whitaker had five and Haley had one.
The North Decatur seventh-grade girls basketball team lost in the MHC tournament championship game 21-20.
