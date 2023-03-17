BMS wrestling
Batesville Middle School wrestlers competed against Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference competition in the Franklin County Middle School Invitational. This was the culminating event for the 2023 season.
Batesville's Carson Weiler and Adam Brewer were champions in their respective weight classes, going undefeated on the day.
Bulldogs Isaac Enneking and Matthew Maher wrestled strong in the final round and both finished in third place.
Lance Weiler and Nik Reynolds earned fourth place finishes, while Eric Hertel wrestled to sixth place.
Also competing for the Bulldogs were Chucky Kline, Huston Cook and Jacob Starost.
BRMS wrestling
The Benjamin Rush Middle School wrestling team finished the season by hosting Union County and Connersville.
The Cubs defeated Union County 61-12. Winning for the Cubs were Noah VanFossen, Cash Cain, Gabe Buzzard, Briggs Tackett, Keegan Pavey, Kai Pernell, Ryder Hatten, Michael Schlechtweg, Ty Ellis, Valie Tackett and Chance Keeton. Mason Parmerlee added a reserve win for the Cubs.
The Cubs then faced a very good Connersville team and got the win 48-33. Noah VanFossen, Cash Cain, Gabe Buzzard, Briggs Tackett, Keegan Pavey, Kai Pernell, Michael Schlechtweg, Valie Tackett, Ty Ellis, and Lee Kaylor all have wins. Brody Egerton added a reserve win for the Cubs.
Briggs Tackett finished off the season with a perfect 25-0 record. Gabe Buzzard finished with a 24-1 record.
The team finished the season at 7-5.
Griffith places fifth
RCHS graduate and current member of the Ball State University track and field team Charity Griffith placed fifth in the high jump at the NCAA Indoor championship held in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Texas A&M's Lamara Distin won the high jump title by clearing the bar at 6-3 1/4.
Griffith was fifth overall with a height of 6-0 3/4. Griffith won the Mid-American Indoor Track and Field Championship high jump with a height of 6-2 3/4 in February.
At the NCAA Indoor Championship, Griffith also placed 13th in the pentathlon. She won the pentathlon at the MAC Indoor meet.
BMS Lady Bulldogs
The eighth grade Lady Bulldogs won the SEI tournament over South Ripley, 40-28.
Leading scorers for the Lady Bulldogs were Haskamp with eight, Smith with seven, Niese and King with six each, Campbell with five, Hertel with four, and Westerfeld and Kathman each chipping in with two.
Wiedeman ended the game with two rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Cox, Shane, and Saner each contributed two rebounds as well.
The Lady Bulldogs end the season with a record of 19-1.
