Lion basketball
The Rushville C-Team fell to Batesville 40-32.
Leading the way for the Lions was Tristin Pease with a season-high 22 points. Lorenzo Solfanelli scored five points with a season-high 13 rebounds. Jake Cunningham and Griffin Norris both had two and Noah Lee had one.
The Rushville C Team was defeated by Connersville 55-26.
Scoring for the Lions included Tristin Pease 12 points, Jake Cunningham six, Lorenzo Solfanelli five and Jayden McCord-Downs three.
The Rushville Lions junior varsity basketball team (4-6) traveled to Union County Tuesday and defeated the Patriots 50-29.
Sophomore Brayden Wilson was the Lions’ leading scorer, finishing with 14 points. Isaac Schelle and Clayton Chase both added 11 points. Jackson Owen scored seven points. Rounding out the scoring was Zach Tressler with four and Liam Gurley with three points.
BMS basketball
The eighth grade Lady Bulldogs defeated Benjamin Rush 43-23. Lady Bulldogs locked in defensively and had 21 offensive rebounds. Maddie Haskamp was nearing a double-double with 10 boards and eight points. Ella King also chipped in eight points. Nora Wiedeman had six. Leigh Hertel, Kaylin Kathman, Mimi Smith, and Claire Niese all chipped in four. Sydney Campbell added three and Ellie Westerfeld had two.
The seventh grade defeated Benjamin Rush 43-12. The team had 18 steals. Madi Dierkmaan and Molly Gesell each had five steals. Leading rebounders were Dierkman with six and Laken Obermeyer with four. Top scorers were Caitlin Raver, Jersey Trenkamp and Maggie Jelinek with eight points each. Madi Dierkman had seven points. Molly Gesell had six points. Laken Obermeyer, Hailee Weisenbach, and Leah Meyer chipped in two points each.
The boys eighth grade basketball team fell to South Dearborn 52-32 in the championship game of the SEI Tournament. A slow first half put the Bulldogs behind by 18 points at half which they just couldn’t overcome.
Scoring for the Bulldogs included Carson Hartley with 13 points, James Hughes nine, Kamryn Holcomb six, Jevan Smith two and Matthew Maher two. The Bulldogs finish the season 19-4.
The Batesville Middle School Boys 7th grade basketball traveled to Greendale Middle School for the first round of the SEI Tournament where they fell short 35-32. The first half started off slow for the Bulldogs as the only managed four points in the first quarter. The second quarter wasn’t much help for the Bulldogs either has they turned over the ball which turned into points for the Tigers. The Bulldogs trailed by 11 points at the half. Half-time was a game changer for the Bulldogs as they regrouped and never gave up. Great defensive by Bulldogs, especially Levi Hunt who was able to hold their leading scorer to two points in the second half. The Bulldog starting scoring on the offensive-side and was able to go into the fourth quarter down six. The Bulldogs were able to get within one point late in the fourth quarter, but two free throws by the Tigers gave them a 3-point lead with under 10 seconds left. The Bulldogs were able to get a look to tie the game, but time ran out. The Bulldogs end the season at 11-10.
Scoring for Batesville included Levi Hunt eight, Carson Meyer with seven, Jackson Peetz and Camden Kaiser six each, Winston Garrett three and Eli Denni two.
BRMS basketball
The BRMS boys basketball teams hosted Morristown Tuesday. The seventh grade Cubs struggled offensively, ultimately falling to the Yellow Jackets 26-23. Ryder Flannery led the Cubs with six points. Abel Coon had five points. Emmett Knecht and Braydin Pease each added four points. Brady Martz added a 3-pointer and Hudson Schutz rounded out the scoring with one point.
The eighth grade Cubs got off to a slow start offensively as the score was tied 8-8 at halftime. However, the Cubs offensive caught fire in the second as they cruised to a 45-18 victory. Owen Zachery led the way with 20 points. Braydon Martz added four points. Malaki Knight, Grant Cameron, Gavin Owen, Benson Crowder, Zy Adams, and Cooper Watson each tallied three points.
The seventh grade Cubs fell to Greenfield-Central 31-17. Emmett Knecht led the Cubs with six points. Abel Coon added five points. Caleb Short-Ogunmola added four points. Hudson Schutz rounded out the scoring with two points.
The eighth grade game was very competitive and went back and forth for much of the first half. In the end, the Cougars held off the Cubs 45-41. Malaki Knight led the BRMS scoring attack with 17 points. Zy Adams added eight points. Caleb Schelle scored six points. Braydon Martz and Owen Zachery each had four points. Gavin Owen added two points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.