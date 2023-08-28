BHS volley
The Batesville Lady Bulldogs swept Connersville Saturday.
Batesville’s junior varsity won 25-12 and 25-18.
Addison Luers and Anya Richey led Batesville in serving with four aces each. Caitlyn Fox led the team in kills with six followed by Luers with four. Fox had seven assists followed by Brooke Wilhelm who was 27-of-27 with six assists.
Batesville won the varsity match 25-6, 25-17 and 25-22.
Ava Powner led the Lady Bulldogs in serving, going 13-of-13 with three aces. Maddie Haskamp served 12-of-12 with three aces.
Lady Bulldogs soccer
The BHS girl’s junior varsity soccer team dominated Connersville, scoring seven of the eight total goals in the first half, with three of those goals coming off of a goal kick. Scorers included Addie Redding with two (unassisted, assisted by Nora Weideman), Paige Allgeier (assisted by Maddie Prewitt), Karsyn Watson with two (both unassisted), Katie Lipps (unassisted) and Lilly Mehlon (assisted by Maddie Prewitt).
Early in the second half, the JV team completed the scoring with McKenzie Maple, assisted by Katie Lipps. The team had 24 shots on goal throughout the game.
Keeper Sarah Bedel had three saves in the game.
The varsity Lady Bulldogs controlled their match as well with great possession and passing, winning 4-0. Midfielder Sydney Slavin was instrumental in making connections. Senior Elena Kuisel netted two goals including one directly from a corner kick. She then assisted Addie Redding for a goal from distance.
Defenders Izzy Hornberger and Jada Day continually made productive runs from the back to keep the ball in the opponent’s half.
This brings the team’s record to 4-0.
GJHS volleyball
The Greensburg Junior High School seventh grade volleyball team lost to South Dearborn in three sets 19-25, 25-22 and 15-13.
The Lady Pirates played well defensively with Emma Burkhart and Mallory Bruner picking up several digs and tips. Setting from Pezylee Ferdinand and Sophie Buening had 90 percent accuracy.
Serving for Greensburg, Mila Dehoff, Sophie Buening and Mallory Bruner all had eight points. Passing for Greensburg, Zoey Schaufert went 10-of-12. On the attack, Sophie Buening, Zoey Schaufert and Alivia Bishop all had one spike. Sophie Buening had nine tips. Great net play from Alivia Bishop, Lila Agee, Maddie Condon, and Abby Porter, according to Coach Burkhart.
