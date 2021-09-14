BHS volleyball
Batesville’s junior varsity volleyball team won the Ripley County Tournament.
In the first match, Batesville defeated Jac-Cen-Del. In the final game, the Lady Bulldogs defeated Milan.
Batesville varsity took on JCD in the first round and came away with the win. South Ripley defeated the Lady Bulldogs in five sets.
Rushville tennis
RUSHVILLE – The Lion tennis team won the Rushville Invitational team title on Saturday and in the process moved to 12-1 on the season. Rushville went 3-0 on the day. Cambridge City Lincoln was 2-1. Tri finished 1-2 and South Dearborn was 0-3.
“We start every season with goals in mind and winning our invite is always one of them. We swept all the medals last year so we thought we could make a run at it again this year,” Coach Heuer said. “Hopefully it is a real good way to prepare for a tough week ahead.”
Rushville won all three matches 5-0.
Marlin Hershberger was undefeated at No. 1 singles. Sam Smith was undefeated at No. 2 singles. Cameron Jackman won all his matches at No. 3 singles. The No. 1 doubles team of Jensen Smith and Josh Wainwright swept through the competition. At No. 2 doubles, the team of Lucas Vaughn and Trevor Hunter went unbeaten.
BHS tennis
The Batesville High School boys varsity tennis team posted a 5-0 win over Columbus East.
Cael Rahe, Jaden Smith and Lyle Oesterling led the way with straight set wins at all three singles positions.
Cole Pride and Jackson Tracy won in two sets (6-1, 6-1) at No. 1 doubles, while Alec Bunselmeier and Sam Johnson didn’t give up a game in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).
The Bulldogs suffered a 4-1 loss to Providence at the Columbus North Invitational.
The No. 2 doubles team of Alec Bunselmeier and Sam Johnson picked up the lone point for the Bulldogs and advanced as a doubles team to 8-0 on the year.
Rushville JV volleyball
The Lady Lion junior varsity volleyball team competed in the Lawrenceburg JV Invitational Saturday and went 0-3 for the day. The team played Hauser in the first game and lost 19-25, 25-11, 15-5. Next was Lawrenceburg, who won the invitational. The Lady Lions lost 25-17, 25-18. The Lady Lions then lost to Oldenburg 22-25, 25-24, 16-14.
SDJH volleyball
South Decatur’s seventh-grade volley team defeated Jac-Cen-Del in two sets on Thursday. Strong serving and defense led to the 25-14, 25-13 victory.
The eighth grade Lady Cougars fell in two sets to the visiting Lady Eagles.
SDJH football
The South Decatur Junior High football team finally got to kick the season off at home versus the Tri Titans. The Cougars hung tough with the visitors through the first half taking a 0-0 tie into halftime.
In the second half, the Titans came alive and were able to get their speedy running backs to the edge and reeled off 30 points in the process.
“Now that we have our first game under our belts, we know what we need to work on to get better. We have a lot of kids who haven’t played before or who haven’t played in a while and it showed in the second half,” Coach Meadows said.
JCD middle school soccer
The JCD Eagles middle school soccer competed in the Switzerland County Invite. The Eagles defeated the Shiners 4-2 in the first round.
For the Eagles, Parker Pindell had one goal and five shots, Conner Yeggy one goal and two shots, Lane Carroll one goal, one assist and six shots, Carson Comer one goal and four shots, Neil Sullivan four shots, Noah Lienberger three shots, Berkley Williams three stops, Warren Boor two stops and Brody Huff eight saves.
The Eagles played the Switzerland County in the second game. While a strong defensive battle, a couple of late scores propelled the Pacers to the win.
For JCD, Lane Carroll had four shots followed by Parker Pindell four shots, Neil Sullivan two shots, Carson Comer one shot, Berkley Williams two stops and Brody Huff six saves.
BRMS cross country
The BRMS cross country team hosted its invitational on Saturday. The girls race was up first and was won by Morristown’s Taylor Tragesser (11:42), narrowly edging out her sister Chloe Tragesser. The BRMS Lady Cubs were led by Mikayla Herbert as she ran to a seventh place finish. Following Herbert for BRMS were Josie Corn ninth, Melaney Mahan 13th, Kiara Flannery 20th, Jentri Wallace 21st, Kendra Jacobs 22nd, and McKenna Norris 28th. As a team, the BRMS girls finished third out of the seven teams that competed.
The boys race was won by Austin Baugh of Mt. Vernon with a time of 11:03. Leading the way for the Cubs was Logan Jacobs finishing eighth. The BRMS runners behind Jacobs were Nathan King 11th, Grant Cameron 14th, Caleb Schelle 15th, Kyle Jacobs 17th and Trent Gossett 25th. The BRMS boys also finished third out of the seven boys teams competing.
