NDJH baseball
The saying goes, "An ugly win is better than a pretty loss."
North Decatur's junior high baseball team lived that quote on Tuesday in a 15-14 win over a Southwestern team that would not go away.
This was another opportunity for the Chargers to pitch by committee on their way to a win. Hayden Ramsey started the game for the Chargers going one inning. Adam Whatley pitched 2/3 of an inning. Garrett Schwering threw two innings, and Parker Morris came in to get the final out of the game.
The Chargers totaled seven hits on the evening. Ramsey and Eli Trenkamp each tallied two hits. Grayson Downey, Logan O'Dell, and Dekon Ramsey each got a hit of their own.
Recording RBIs on the evening were H. Ramsey (2), Trenkamp (3), D. Ramsey (2), Whatley (1), Brayden Murray (1), Parker Morris (2), O'Dell (2).
SDJH golf
South Decatur's junior high golf team competed in a 4-team match with South Dearborn, Connersville and St. Mary's.
South Decatur only had two golfers for the event. Ayden Billingsley shot a 49 to place fourth overall. Madison Reincke shot a 69.
BMS golf
The Batesville Middle School Golf Team traveled to The Par 3 Golf Course in Columbus Tuesday. The Bulldogs played against a talented Central Middle School Golf Team and played well enough to walk away with a one stroke win (140-141) keeping their undefeated season intact.
Batesville was led by Ian Hixson, who fired a 34 followed closely by Jon Moody and Isaac Weber, each with 35. Rounding out the A Team scoring was Cooper Phebus (36), Wes Peeters (37) and Landon Raver (40).
The B Team was defeated 163-165 and was led by Zoey Ahern, who shot a 38. Other B Team scores were Kaiden Eckstein and Brycen Miller 42, Noah Davis 43, Grace Saner and Alexis Gallagher 44 and Adelyne Koehne 56.
BRMS baseball
The Benjamin Rush Middle School eighth-grade baseball team defeated Daleville 19-2.
The Cubs were led by Blake Hunt scoring five runs and another seven players getting into the scoring column. Three different pitchers contributed to the Cubs win. Jake Cunningham started. Both Sam and Eli Pavey finished out the win.
BHS C baseball
Batesville's C baseball team defeated Franklin County 12-0.
Carson Schneider tossed the shut out on the hill for the Bulldogs. He pitched five innings, allowing no runs on three hits and one walk while striking out nine.
Mason Jones led Batesville with two hits in three at bats.
NDJH golf
The Chargers faced both St. Louis and Batesville at North Branch on the Prairie Course. North Decatur placed third with a team score of 234. St. Louis came in second with a team score of 217 and Batesville came in first with a team score of 181.
For North, Scott Morford led the way with 57. Micah Smith was one stroke back with 58. Aiden Luttel had 59 followed by jacob Gearhart 60, Brayden Yeager 62 and Cooper Land 67.
NDJH track
The North Decatur junior high girls track team competed in a 3-way meet with Batesville and St. Louis and the Lady Chargers finished second.
Some highlights from the meet Highlights for the Lady Chargers included Sarah Moeller taking first in hurdles and first in high jump; Layla Fellows placing third in the 100; Ava Lecher winning the 400; Sara Litmer finishing third in shot; and Sophie Rohls taking third in long jump and second in high jump.
The Chargers also finished second as a team.
Kicking off field events, Nolan Barber took second in shot put (28-5.5) with Tyler Stephen with fourth (27-5). Stephen also placed fourth in discus (55-8.5). Branden McBride placed third in long jump (13-11) as well as his 100 setting a new personal record of :12.84. McBride also placed fourth in the 200 (:30.21).
Eli Weisenbach setting a new personal record in his 1600 of 5:58, taking first in hurdles (:19.31), and second in long jump (15-8. Conner Goolsby set the pace in the 800 with a first place time of 2:45. North's 4x400 relay team of Henry Kinker, Harper Gunn, Kipton Ruf and Eli Weisenbach set a PR and took second place with a time of 5:00.
Rushville JV softball
The Lady Lions junior varsity softball team fell to East Central 17-1.
Freshman pitcher Rhianna Hedrick started the game for the Lady Lions. The pitcher went 3 1/3 innings, allowing 12 runs on five hits and striking out five. Sophomore pitcher Kylie Gray threw 1 2/3 innings in relief.
Freshman Avery Hill, Gray and freshman Kyleigh Glandon each managed one hit for the Lady Lions.
