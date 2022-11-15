Basketball scores Friday – girls EIAC
Batesville 46, Union County 38
East Central 55, Central 31
Franklin 70, Greensburg 36
Franklin County 61, Northeastern 39
Mt. Vernon 49, Connersville 28
MHC
Rising Sun 47, South Decatur 46
Shelbyville 75, Edinburgh 28
Waldron 44, Southwestern (Shelby) 32
Saturday – girls EIAC
North Decatur 64, Batesville 57
Rushville 48, South Dearborn 31
Connersville 53, Shenandoah 28
Jeffersonville 66, East Central 55
Lanesville 53, East Central 39
MHC
Oldenburg Acad. 46, Southwestern 28
Shelbyville 62, Morristown 42
College basketball Men
Purdue 63, Austin Peay 44
Indiana St. 83, Ball St. 71
Notre Dame 88, Youngstown St. 81
Women
No. 9 Notre Dame 90, California 79
No. 11 Indiana 93, UMass Lowell 37
Purdue 90, Murray St. 61
GJHS basketball
Greensburg’s eighth grade basketball team opened the season playing in the Greensburg Early Bird Tip-Off Classic and winning both games.
In the first game, Greensburg defeated St. Francis-Claire 57-24, shooting 66 percent from the field and playing solid defense, according to Coach Robbins.
For Greensburg, Jacoby Miller tallied 15 points and two assists. Logan Simpson added 11 points and five assists. Andrew Bowman finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. Bryson Chilton had six points and three boards. Miles McKinsey added five points and three rebounds. Ethan Bishop chipped in with four points and three steals. Ian Dickson scored four points and Jagger Thompson scored two points.
In the second game, Greensburg defeated Southwestern (Shelby) 63-24, shooting 57 percent and playing very good defense once again, according to Coach Robbins.
Stats for Greensburg included Jacoby Miller 20 points, 2 steals; Bowman 10 points, three rebounds; Chilton eight points; Zayden Miller eight points, five rebounds; Simpson six points, three assists, five steals; Dickson four points, two rebounds; Thompson three points, three assists, five steals; McKinsey two points, two rebounds, three assists; and Adam Powers two points.
High school bowling
At noon Saturday, the Southeastern Indiana Conference will be holding its first ever tournament at Parkside Lanes Bowling Center in Greensburg.
Southeastern Indiana Conference of Indiana High School Bowling Conference consist of boys and girls varsity and junior varsity teams from Seymour, Columbus North, Columbus East, Scottsburg, Austin, South Ripley, Madison, and Switzerland County.
There are approximately 130 high school and middle school bowlers in the conference. Students, parents and school staff are invited to come out Saturday to experience the fun and community of Indiana high school bowling.
Chargers basketball changes
North Decatur’s varsity boys scrimmage against Indian Creek scheduled for Nov. 17 has been canceled. It will not be rescheduled. The junior high boys games against Edinburgh scheduled for Nov. 17 have been moved to Jan. 11 and will be played at Edinburgh.
The varsity and junior varsity boys games scheduled for Nov. 22 at Greensburg will now be played on Dec. 23.
