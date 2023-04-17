BMS golf
The Batesville Middle School team opened the season at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club Thursday with a win over Switzerland County with a score of 178-230.
The Bulldogs were led by match co-medalists Ian Hixson and Issac Weber, both finishing with 39. Brody Gibson and Stella Maple both shot a 50 to score for the Bulldogs.
Other top golfers for Batesville were Grace Saner (51), Cade Rienschield (52), Adelyne Koehne (53) and Alexis Gallagher (56) and Eli Weber (56). Liam Dahl, Beckett Jones, Stella Lecher, and Collin Vogelsang also competed in the 9-hole match.
NDJH golf
After the first match of the season was rained out, the junior high Chargers started their season at North Branch on the Bridge against St. Louis.
Aiden Luttel led the team and was meet medalist with a 48. Esley Adkins shot a 55 followed by Cooper Land 55, and Kobe Hoeing 65 giving North Decatur a total team score of 227. St. Louis finished with 233.
NDJH track
The Chargers junior high track team had another great night. The 4x100 relay set a new best time of :56.
Branden McBride set a new PR of 15-5 in the long jump taking second. .McBride was also second in the 200 and 100.
Simon Barber took second in hurdles. Evan Cherry was second in his 400.
NDJH baseball
The North Decatur Chargers Junior High baseball team made the trip to Hauser Tuesday to face the Jets and came away with a 10-7 win.
The Charger offense was led by Grayson Downey with two doubles and a single. Wyatt Reisman and Ayden Sefton had two hits each. Dekon Ramsey and Henry Kinker rounded out the hits for the Chargers with one each.
Sefton started the game on the mound for the Chargers, going three strong innings before hitting his pitch count limit. He allowed two earned runs while striking out three and walking one. Reisman came in and did a solid job for his first outing as a Charger before Hayden Koehne came in to finish out the game.
— Aaron Kirchoff, Daily News
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.