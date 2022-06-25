Bulldog Open
The Batesville Athletic Boosters will be holding the 34th annual Bulldog Open golf tournament at Hillcrest Country Club Friday, July 22. The four-person scramble is open to the public and will start at 11 a.m.
Golfers can sign up as a team of four or individually. There are also opportunities for hole and event sponsorships. For more information or to sign up, contact coordinator Wendy Meyer at wendy@southeastern-in.com or Bertha Hazelwood at bhazelwood@batesville.k12.in.us.
Lady Lions volleyball camp
The Little Lady Lion Volleyball Camp is set for July 18-22 for students in grades 4-8 in the Memorial Gym Addition. Grades 4-6 will have camp from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and grades 7-8 will have camp from 11 a.m. to noon. The cost of the camp is $30 and includes a camp T-shirt. Deadline to sign-up is July 1. For more information, contact Coach Scanlan at scanlann@rushville.k12.in.us.
North Decatur Golf Outing
The annual Charger Classic Golf Tourney in memory of Troy Hartley will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at North Branch Golf Course. Teams are currently being sought to participate in this event which supports North Decatur athletics and specifically the student athletes.
Registration is $300 per team and includes all greens fees, a cart and a meal.
More information and a registration form can be obtained either on our athletic department website, www.ndathletics.com, under the ‘more’ tab on the homescreen or by contacting Scott Johnson, athletic director, at sjohnson@decaturco.k12.in.us.
