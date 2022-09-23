GJHS cross country
The Greensburg cross country teams competed against Columbus Northside Thursday at Ceraland. The girls lost 17-46 and the boys lost 19-44.
Madeline Risher led the Lady Pirates with a fourth place finish out of 48 total competitors. Her 12:06 race places her as the fourth fastest sixth grade girl in school history. Other highlights included Sophie Buening, Haleigh Stewart, Tensley Brewsaugh, Emma O'Sullivan, Jesse Harper, Ella Kate Stewart and Maddie Brewsaugh all running career best times. Ella Kate improved the most by nearly dropping one minute.
Quinton Walker was the runner-up in the boys race out of 28 runners. His 10:23 finish makes him the second fastest Pirate in school history.
Many other boys ran their personal best times. Mason McNulty, Ethan Clifford, Brody Sanders, Jack Bennett and Brenner Schutte all improved greatly. Schutte shed the most time by dropping 1:46.
Greensburg hosts the EIAC championships Monday.
BRMS cross country
The Benjamin Rush Middle School cross country teams traveled to Muscatatuck Park for a 3-way meet with Jennings County and Central Middle School Thursday.
The girls' race was won by Josie Corn as she navigated the 2 mile course in 13:13. Following Corn for the Lady Cubs were Melaney Mahan fifth, Kiara Flannery seventh, Kendra Jacobs 15th, Layla Denney 16th, Jasmine Isaacs 17th, and Elise Cain 19th. In the JV race, it was Maggie Wicker finishing 10th and Jessica Maple 14th. The BRMS girls finished second to a very strong Jennings County team.
In the boys' race, Antonio Viera led the way for the Cubs with a 15th place finish. Following Viera were Brady Martz 16th, Hunter Evans 17th and Joe Richards 18th.
The BRMS Cross Country teams travel to Greensburg for the EIAC meet Monday.
BMS volleyball
From Angie Ehrman, BMS 7th Grade Coach:
Batesville's seventh grade volleyball team finished the regular season with a win over Connersville 25-10 and 25-6. Top servers were Madi Dierckman with 28-of-28 serving, earning 26 points with 12 aces. Jersey Trenkamp had four points with one ace. Payton Yorn and Marley Denning each had two points. Katie Wilhelm, Molly Gesell and Leah Meyer each had a service point.
From the front line, Molly Gesell had seven kills. Jersey Trenkamp, Madi Dierckman, Jolene Dirkhising, Katie Wilhelm, Leah Meyer and Ellie Walke all had a kill. Abby Miller, Cora Miller, Payton Yorn and Isabel Meyer all had good passing in the back row.
The BMS eighth grade volleyball team played the final game on their home court against Connersville and came out on top by the scores 25-7 and 25-15. Caitlyn Fox scored 11 service points including four aces. Leigh Hertel was 10-of-10 with seven points including an ace. Brooke Willhelm had six points with an ace. Ella Weber served three consecutive points to close out set two, while Mimi Smith had two points and Lydia Huffmeyer earned one service point to round out the scoring.
Maddie Haskamp dominated at the net with seven kills followed by Caitlyn Fox six kills, Brooke Wilhelm five kills, Leigh Hertel two kills, Katie Wirth one kill and Madilyn Meyer one kill. The team closes the regular season with a perfect 13-0 record. The teams will square off vs. South Ripley on Monday in the opening round of the SEI tourney.
GJHS volleyball
The Greensburg eighth grade girls volleyball team defeated Benjamin Rush Middle School in two sets 25-11 and 25-15.
Top servers were Victoria Stier, serving 16 with four aces and Grace Moore with 11 serves. Kirkley Lowe, Ava Roszelle, Chloe Wentzel and Emma Herbert also served well. The team passing rate was 90 percent overall with lots of help from Bretta Nix. Emma Herbert and Kirkly Lowe had multiple assists to help lead the team to victory.
At the net, Grace Moore, Riley Sprinmeyer, Victoria Stier, and Jenna Richards played amazing offense and put down some great spikes.
The seventh grade team defeated BRMS 25-13 and 25-8. Top server was Aubrie Barnes-Pettit with 18 and 10 aces. Top spikers were Alivia Weber, Jo Jo Zachary, Addie Bennett, Kendall Mathews, Izzie Bruce, Carly Greiwe, Aubrie Barnes-Pettit and Madison Weldishofer. Setting for the night with 89 percent was Carly Greiwe and Kendall Mathews. Great defense from Audra Gehl, Brooklyn White, Kylee Powers, Scarlett Schoettmer, Alivia Weber and Aubrie Barnes-Pettit.
The seventh grade defeated Hauser 25-6 and 25-9. Great serving helped the Lady Pirates seal the victory. The Lady Pirates had very few errors in the game. Top server was Aubrie Barnes-Pettit who had 11 with seven aces. The entire team did a super job passing and moving to their offense.
BMS cross country
The Batesville Middle School cross country team traveled to Shelbyville to compete in a 5-way meet that also included Indian Creek, St. Mary's Greensburg and Southwest Shelby.
The boys team stepped to the line first and came away with a second place finish, just edging out the third place team of Shelbyville by four points. Indian Creek's boy's team took first place. Levi Essick led the team placing seventh in a time of 12:01. Other varsity runners were Brody Gibson in 11th, Hank Bohman in 15th, Robby Bruns 19th, Abe Trossman 25th, Ryan Benz 26th and Manan Patel in 33rd.
The girls continued their winning ways and easily came out on top thanks to all seven varsity runners placing in the top 15 in a field of more than 60 runners. Ava Wade led the team by placing second overall in a time of 12:09. Jayla Bedel was next for the Lady Bulldogs in third, followed by Hilary Ziegler in fifth, Maycee Holtkamp in sixth, Caitlin Raver in seventh, Candace Shane in 10th, and Alexis Schiller in 14th.
