Volleyball scores
In action Saturday, South Decatur’s volleyball team went 3-1 in the Union Modoc tourney. The Lady Cougars defeated Legacy Christian25-10 and 25-14, Milan 25-23 and 25-22, and Union 25-16 and 25-20. South fell in three sets to Alexandria 22-25, 25-14 and 15-9.
Batesville’s varsity volleyball team lost to Shelbyville Saturday 33-31, 27-25, 22-25 and 25-20. Batesville junior varsity won in three sets 18-25, 25-10 and 15-11.
GJHS cross country
The Greensburg Junior High School cross country teams traveled to Indianapolis Saturday to compete in the 12-team Franklin Central Flash Dash Invitational.
Both teams placed seventh as the girls were led by Madeline Risher in 21st place out of 99 girls and Flash Dash Medalist Quinton Walker led the boys in ninth place out of 96 total boys.
All the runners on the team ran season best times. Quinton Walker, Ethan Clifford, Henry Corya, and Haleigh Stewart all set new career personal record times. Haleigh Stewart and Brenner Schutte dropped the most time from their mock meet earlier in the week. Schutte shed more than three minutes with a very strong finish.
Eight athletes ran state qualifying times Saturday. Madeline Risher, Eleanor Davis, Lulu Webb, Sophia Buening, Quinton Walker, Jackson Tekulve, Ethan Clifford, and Henry Corya will all be heading to state in October.
Another highlight came from Jackson Tekulve as his time places him as the seventh fastest sixth grader in GJHS history.
Lady Lions basketball camp
The 2022 Lady Lions Fall Basketball Camp will be held Aug. 31, Sept. 7, Sept. 14, Sept. 21 and Sept. 28. The camp if four grades K-2 and will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Milroy Elementary. The cost is $35 ($25 for each additional camper per family).
For more information, contact head coach Melissa Marlow at the high school (765) 932-2984 or email at marlowm@rushville.k12.in.us.
Drake Sports events
Drake Sports is offering a tournament for baseball and softball teams ranging from 8U to 16U.
Teams play three games in pool play on Saturday and then single elimination on Sunday. Team awards are given to first and second place.
On Sept. 10 and 11, the Patriot Day Classic will be held at the Decatur County Sports Complex in Greensburg.
On Sept. 17 and 18, the Citizenship Day Classic will be held at Greensburg.
On Sept. 24 and 25, the Batesville Bats Invitational will be held at the Plex in Batesville.
For more information, visit DrakeSportsandEvents.com or contact Paul Drake at (502) 523-2224.
