GJHS track
Greensburg's junior high track teams hosted a 10-team invitational on Saturday.
For the girls, Connersville won the team title with 104 points. Madison was second with 81 followed by Greensburg 79, Rushville 70, South Dearborn 69, Columbus Central 62, Switzerland County 36, Waldron 28, Shelbyville 26 and Indy Genesis 1.
Greensburg's Victoria Stier won the 400 in 1:10.9.
In the pole vault, Greensburg's Jasmine Bailey won the event with a height of 7-0.
For the boys, Columbus Central was first with 129 followed by Greensburg 117, Switzerland County 71, Rushville 60, South Dearborn 54, Connersville 47, Madison 47, Shelbyville 24, Waldron 14 and Indy Genesis 6.
Greensburg's Corbin Thackery wet a new invitational record of 9-0 in winning the pole vault.
Greensburg's Zach Blodgett won the 800 in 2:21.78.
The 4x800 relay team of Braylon Brancamp, Xavier Cassis, Zach Blodgett and Dante Hess won in 9:57.20.
The 4x200 relay team of Klein Lowe, Bryson Abplanalp, Sam Abpanalp and Ethan Smith posted a winning time of 1:51.50.
NDJH softball
North Decatur's junior high softball team had a 10-run first inning and 13 run fourth inning in knocking off Morristown 24-9.
Klara Buell, Libby Crawford, Kendall Hostkeotter, Katelyn Legere and Shelby Zapfe all had RBIs for North in the big fourth inning. Madison Rohls, Crawford and Elizabeth Meister all had multiple hits for the Lady Chargers.
North fell to Hauser 17-11. The Lady Chargers scored seven runs in the fifth inning led by Shelby Zapfe, Dorothy Robbins and Annie Waechter, walks by Ellie Johnson and Jo Whitaker, and a double by Madison Rohls.
Elizabeth Meister and Kaelyn Alverson pitched for North.
The young Lady Chargers fell to Hauser 12-2.
Kendall Hostkoetter and Alverson pitched for North. Libby Crawford and Jo Whitaker had multiple hits for North. Mia Stier, Annie Waechter and Alverson each added one hit.
NDJH baseball
The Chargers took to the diamond on a beautiful Friday night for baseball and knocked off Morristown 13-6.
Garrett Schwering started the evening on the bump for the Chargers and threw the ball really well. Schwering was relieved by Eli Trenkamp and the game was closed out by Hayden Koehne. Both relievers also did a nice job coming in and throwing strikes.
Offensively, the Chargers were led by Hayden Ramsey going 3-for- 4 with three runs scored, and Eli Trenkamp went 3-for-3 with three runs scored.
Chargers collecting a hit on the night were Garrett Schwering and Dekon Ramsey. Grayson Downey had two walks and two stolen bases. Ayden Sefton had a walk and two stolen bases. Parker Morris added an RBI. Logan O'Dell and Brayden Murray also walked and scored a run.
The Chargers face Southwestern Tuesday, Rising Sun Thursday, and South Decatur Friday. All games with begin at 5:30 p.m.
Rushville JV softball
The Lady Lions JV softball team defeated Greensburg 7-5 on Friday after taking the lead late in the game. The game was tied at three with the Lady Lions batting in the top of the fourth when freshman Eliza Snow singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
The Lady Lions tallied nine hits in the game. Snow and went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the team in hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.