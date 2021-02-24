BRMS wrestling
The BRMS wrestling team moved to 4-0 with a 73-37 victory at Shelbyville. Winning matches for the Cubs were Cash Cain, Blake Hunt, Gabe Buzzard, Briggs Tackett, Hunter Parmerlee, Eli Pavey, Quinn Barada, Colton Bergen, Gage Robinson, Carter Erwin, Caleb Amos, Jordan Collins and Ayden Bates. Denver Campbell and Martin Foust won reserve matches. Also competing were Blake Lundy, Rowen Schlechweg, Sam Pavey, Casey Monroe and Edgar Fernandez.
NDJH girls basketball
The North Decatur Junior High seventh-grade basketball team fell to South Ripley 33-16. For the Lady Chargers, Whitaker, Moeller, Waechter and Zapfe all had four points.
The seventh-grade team fell to Waldron 25-14. For North, Whitaker tallied six points. Hostkoetter and Quinlan both had four points.
North's eighth-grade defeated Waldron 26-19. For North, Haley had 10 points followed by Allen seven, Gorrell three, Whitaker two, Barker two and Rohls two.
