BRMS cross country
The BRMS cross country team hosted New Castle on Wednesday evening. The Cubs had several runners out, but had some great efforts from those able to run.
In the girls’ race, Mikayla Herbert finished second in a time of 13:19. Melaney Mahan ran to a fourth place finish in 14:16. Kendra Jacobs was sixth with a personal best time of 15:15. McKenna Norris finished eighth for the Cubs in 16:34.
In the boys’ race, Nathan King ran to a third place finish in a time of 12:36. Grant Cameron took fourth in 13:29.
BHS girls golf
The Batesville Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lawrenceburg Lady Tigers at Hillcrest Country Club by a score of 178 to 209.
Emma Weiler led the Lady Bulldogs with a score of 36.
Also for Batesville was Tori Harpring 46, Addyson Weiler 47, Madelyn Pohlman 49, Chloe Murphy 50, Taylor Blanton 59 and Rhea Miller 60.
JCD cross country
Jac-Cen-Del’s cross country teams ran in the Pre-ORVC meet at Hanover College on Thursday. The girls’ team was second and the boys’ team was third in their respective races.
For the Eagles, Josh Pohle took third followed by Adam Maloney eighth, Kameron Darnold 17th, Austin Rohls 22nd, Gab Maloney 25th, Jacob Ricke 27th and Austin Hammond 28th.
For the Lady Eagles, Cloey Simon was fourth followed by Kayla Simon fifth, Virginia Minch 12th, Allison Peetz 17th, Shelby Reatherford 21st, Kinsey Rohls 22nd and Alijah Karshner 24th.
NDJH volleyball
The Lady Charger eighth-grade volleyball team defeated Morristown in two sets 25-15, 25-22.
BHS volleyball
Visiting Jennings County swept the junior varsity and varsity volleyball matches at Batesville.
The Lady Panthers won the junior varsity contest 19-25, 25-24, 15-10.
In the varsity contest, Jennings County won 25-22, 25-20, 25-21.
BHS tennis
The Bulldogs tennis team captured its sixth win of the season with a 5-0 win over the Columbus East Olympians.
At singles Cael Rahe, Jaden Smith and Lyle Oesterling led the way with straight set wins at all three positions.
At doubles Cole Pride and Jackson Tracy won in two sets (6-1, 6-1) while Alec Bunselmeier and Sam Johnson didn’t give up a game in straight sets (6-0, 6-0).
The Bulldogs move to 6-1 on the year (2-1 in EIAC).
SD volleyball
The Lady Cougars fell to Southwestern (Shelby) in three sets 25-23, 27-25, 25-16.
For the Lady Cougars, Paige McQueen tallied 20 digs. Brook Somers had 11 digs, nine kills and one block assist. Sophie Bushhorn finished with 10 kills and two block assists. Alli Nobbe handed out 13 assists. Makayla Somers added eight assists. Loryn Pate finished with two assists, one block assist and two kills.
South won the junior varsity match 15-25, 25-13, 17-15.
According to the coaching staff, Morgan Reatherford had a big game as Libero. Lydia Witkemper had a great night at the net. Piper Phelps did a great job serving in the third set.
