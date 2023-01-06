GJHS basketball
Greensburg's eighth grade basketball team traveled to Seymour to play the Owls. The Pirates picked up a 47-30 win to move to 16-2 on the season.
The young Pirates had a 24-17 lead at halftime and outscored the Owls 16-4 in the third quarter.
For the Pirates, Andrew Bowman tallied 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Jacoby Miller added 12 points, four rebounds and four steals. Logan Smith finished with 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Myles McKinsey had seven points, five rebounds and three assists. Zayden Miller had three points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals.
The Greensburg seventh grade basketball team went on the road and defeated Seymour 48-27.
Greensburg jumped out to a 19-6 first quarter lead and never looked back. Max Buening led the way with 16 points and five assists. Other stats included Sam Crowell 11 points, Matthew Fields seven points and six assists, Levi Muckerheide six points and five assists, Mason Herpel four points and Colt McCalvin four points.
The Pirates are now 11-4 on the year.
The young Pirates are back in action Monday at Batesville, with the seventh grade tipping off at 5:30 p.m.
BRMS basketball
The Benjamin Rush Middle School basketball teams traveled to Knightstown and swept the Panthers.
The seventh grade Cubs got out to an early lead and went on to win by the score of 31-18. The Cubs were led in scoring by Emmett Knecht with 13 points. Abel Coon, Hudson Schutz and Caleb Short-Ogunmola each contributed four points. Braydin Pease, Brady Martz and Ryder Flannery each scored points to round out the Cubs scoring.
The eighth grade game was closely contested throughout as the Cubs and Panthers entered the fourth quarter tied at 18-18. With the Cubs down one with less than 20 seconds left, Malaki Knight got a steal and a lay-up to put the Cubs ahead. Knight then added a free throw to help seal the victory 24-22.
Caleb Schelle led the way for BRMS with eight points. Knight and Owen Zachery added six points each. Grant Cameron had three points. Braydon Martz rounded out the scoring with one point.
JCD basketball
On Thursday, the Eagles traveled to Milan. Milan didn't have a seventh grade team, but JCD was able to scrimmage.
The eighth-grade fell to Milan 41-38.
For JCD, Darian Grieshop led the way with 16 points. Blake Wagner scored nine points followed by Brody Huff eight and Neil Sullivan five.
Rushville "C" team
The Lions "C" team fell to Greenfield-Central 37-10. Jake Cunningham led the Lions with seven and Tristin Pease scored three.
