Ex-Pirate shines
Indiana Tech’s women’s basketball team won the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference tournament title Monday with a 65-59 victory over Concordia University-Ann Arbor.
Krya Whitaker, a 2018 Greensburg Community High School graduate, helped lead the Warriors to the championship. She averaged 14.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists this season.
Whitaker earned all-conference honors as a junior. She also was named to the all-academic team was earned a player of the week nod in November.
Whitaker is a criminal justice major, with a concentration of crime analysis.
Indiana Tech (26-2) will find out its destination in the NAIA National Championship during a selection show at 7 p.m. Thursday.
BRMS girls basketball
The BRMS eighth-grade Lady Cubs picked up a road win at Franklin County by the final of 34-26. Scoring: Leonie Boyer 24, Emi Flannery four, Brooklyn Newbold two, Trish Morgan two and Mya Gwinnup two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.