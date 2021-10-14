ND football update
The North Decatur at Wes Del football game scheduled for this Friday has been cancelled. The Chargers will now travel to play Covenant Christian (Indianapolis). Fans should visit www.ndathletics.com throughout the week for more details as they become available.
Area players honored
A total of 850 student-athletes earned the right to be called Academic All-State by the IHSVCA (Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association), crushing last year’s mark of 732. Nearly 270 schools nominated their brightest volleyball players for this award.
The average weighted GPA for all honorees is an incredible 3.95.
Area players honored with the selection include Rushville’s Olivia Yager; North Decatur’s Caroline Kennelly; Jac-Cen-Del’s Aundrea Cullen, Desiree Sparks ,Emma Newhart and Katelyn Wagner; Greensburg’s Kayla Kelso; Batesville’s Brayleigh Patterson, Regina Gerstbauer and Sophie Lee; and South Decatur’s Allison Nobbe, Brook Somers and Emma Weisenbach.
