GJHS basketball
Greensburg’s eighth grade basketball defeated visiting Franklin County 49-21. After a 21-15 first half, the young Pirates held the Wildcats to just six points in the second half en route to the big win.
For the Pirates, Logan Simpson tallied 11 points, two assists and five steals. Andrew Bowman added 10 points, 9 rebounds and three steals. Jacoby Miller had nine points, four rebounds and two steals. Bryson Chilton scored eight points. Myles McKinsey added five points and two rebounds. Ethan Bishop scored four points and Zayden Miller scored two points.
The seventh grade Pirates took on Franklin County and jumped out to a 13-3 first quarter lead and never looked back, winning 48-28.
Max Buening had a nice game with 21 points and was followed by Sam Crowell with 12 points and 5 assists, Matthew Fields nine points, Mason Herpel four points and Colt McCalvin two points. The Pirates are 9-4.
JCD basketball
The Jac-Cen-Del seventh and eighth grade basketball teams hosted North Decatur.
The seventh grade Eagles fell to North 42-22.
For the Eagles, Conner Yeggy scored nine points. Parker Pindell finished with six points. Sam Johnson added four points, one rebound and one assist. Will Meyer tallied three points, four rebounds, one assist and two blocks. Aiden Maloney had two points and one rebound. Colton Schmeltz hit one free throw.
JCD won the eighth grade game 47-36.
For JCD, Blake Wagner scored 14 points followed by Darian Grieshop 13 points, Neil Sullivan 11 points, Kingston Buckler four points, Brody Huff three points and Beckham Comer two points.
BMS basketball
Batesville’s seventh grade boys basketball traveled to Milan and returned with a 31-14 victory.
The Bulldogs were lead in scoring by Jackson Peetz with eight followed by Carson Meyer seven, Levi Hunt six, Max Walter four, Liam Wagner two, Brody Mauk two and Camden Kaiser two. The Bulldogs are now 9-7 on the season and face the Harrison Wildcats Tuesday.
BRMS basketball
The BRMS Cubs boys basketball teams traveled to Franklin County to take on the Wildcats. The seventh grade Cubs made a fourth quarter comeback to force overtime, but were defeated 38-37.
Ryder Flannery and Braydin Pease each had 10 points to lead the Cubs’ scoring attack. Brady Martz and Hudson Schutz each had six points. Abel Coon added five points. Gabe Johnson had two points.
The eighth grade Cubs also rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime, then were able to defeat the Wildcats 38-30.
Owen Zachery led the Cubs in scoring with 11 points. Caleb Schelle had nine points. Malaki Knight added eight points. Grant Cameron had five points. Zy Adams scored three points. Braydon Martz rounded out the scoring with two points.
